The Houston Rockets are gearing up for an exciting 2024-25 NBA season with a mix of veteran leadership and youthful potential. Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks are ready to compete for a postseason spot. Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr., and Cam Whitmore are more experienced. Alperen Sengun is poised to make an All-Star level leap and Reed Sheppard is a popular Rookie of the Year bet. The front office and the team's fans have plenty of reasons to expect an NBA Playoffs series to cycle through town next spring. Which means it's perfect time for some Rockets bold predictions.

Ime Udoka's Rockets stood pat in free agency, maintaining much of their core from the previous season while adding Adams. That chemistry will come in handy considering the division and the Rockets' tough NBA Cup group. Here are ten bold predictions that could define their season.

Rockets rely on defense

Houston will need a top-10 level defense as the offense will experience some growing pains. Sheppard's Summer League role will be adjusted to fit with the varsity. Adams and Sengun's patrolling of the paint will require some funky shift changes. Having better defensive ratings than offensive is expected though. Under Udoka’s guidance, the Rockets are expected to be one of the better defensive teams in the league.

Overall, the Rockets are in a better position than in previous years but will need their young stars to take significant steps forward to make a serious playoff push.

Bold Prediction: The Rockets will finish in the top ten in defensive rating for the second consecutive season. A more out-on-the-limb prediction is that Houston should be closer to the top five than a middle-of-the-road 15th.

Jalen Green Emerges as a Top-20 Scorer…

A lack of offense? Not anymore. VanVleet is a table-setting point guard. Brooks is a third option at best on a contender. Jalen Green, entering his fourth season, will break into the top 20 scorers in the league. He was 40th in shots per game last season (16.2) and 54th in points per game (19.6). Look for Green to get more offensive responsibility this year.

Bold Prediction: With his explosive athleticism, improved shooting, and an increase in volume expect Green to average over 25 points per game. That would have been good enough for 19th last season, just ahead of Anthony Davis and Dame Lillard.

…And Makes His First All-Star Game

Green’s breakout season will earn him his first All-Star selection. That will not be surprising. Stealing the show from Steph Curry in the Chase Center, however…

Bold Prediction: Green chases history as a first-timer and is named NBA All-Star Game MVP.

Alperen Sengun stays sensational

Sengun has been a revelation for the Rockets, averaging 14.9 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game over the first three seasons as a pro. Known for his versatile offensive skills and playmaking ability, he has become a key player worth a ton in the trade market. That will not change as Sengun goes into a contract year, albeit restricted free agency. Still, a max-level rookie-scale extension is on the line.

Bold Prediction: Alperen Sengun will solidify his role as one of the league’s most promising young big men by averaging a double-double at around 18 points and 10 rebounds per game.

Fred VanVleet steadies the ship

Green can go get buckets. Sengun's paint patrolling should rack up stats. Fred VanVleet's steady hand will steer the season. The 30-year-old was eighth in assists per game last season and sixth in total assists, just two average games behind James Harden.

Bold Prediction: Fred VanVleet leads the NBA in assists and makes the Rockets think really hard about picking up that $44 million club option next summer.

Dillon Brooks builds a wall

Brooks signed in Houston with an All-Defense level reputation and was looking to build on that resume. It is hard to do so while working with a rebuilding franchise, however. Now that the foundation is set under Udoka, Brooks should look better individually while directing traffic toward Adams or Sengun.

Bold Prediction: Brooks will re-emerge as a defensive stalwart, earning a spot on the NBA All-Defensive Second Team. His ability to guard multiple positions will be crucial for the Rockets’ defensive schemes.

Reed Sheppard Wins Rookie of the Year

Reed Sheppard was outstanding during Las Vegas Summer League runs. He averaged 20.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 2.7 steals, and 1.3 blocks. Now the undersized Kentucky alum is soaking up knowledge from Trae Young.

Bold Prediction: The third overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft will win the 2025 NBA Rookie of the Year award. Sheppard's shooting and playmaking will provide a significant boost to the team’s offense which cannot be denied by voters.

Ime Udoka gets upset often

Houston led the league in techs last year. Expect them to again be near the top as a lack of late-game discipline and overall lack of success frustrations boil over.

Bold Prediction: Udoka’s fiery coaching style will result in more than five technical fouls this season.

Brooks Leads the League in Techs

Udoka and Brooks are a perfect fit. Brooks, known for his aggressive play, will lead the league in technical fouls. His defensive tenacity and willingness to confront opponents will keep him in the spotlight, for better or worse.

Bold Prediction: Brooks was second in techs last season behind Luka Doncic. The Dallas Mavericks made more offseason upgrades, meaning Doncic's life got a lot easier. Brooks will be whistled for too much intensity at about the same rate of once every four of five games.

Rockets Miss the Playoffs

Despite their efforts, the Rockets will fall short of an NBA Playoffs spot, finishing just outside the play-in tournament.

Bold Prediction: The Rockets will win more games but it will not be enough to make the NBA Playoffs directly. An NBA Play-In Tournament test is the best to hope for but that is still progress. One savvy move at the trade deadline and the right seven-game series matchup could fuel a run.

These hot takes highlight the potential and challenges facing the Houston Rockets in the 2024-25 season. While the road to success may be bumpy, the growth and development of their young stars will be a storyline to watch. How do you think these predictions will pan out?