Can the Rockets extend the win streak to six?

HOUSTON – Defense is the mindset. Defense is the culture. Following back-to-back wins against the Memphis Grizzlies, the Houston Rockets continue on their five-game winning streak with a 13-9 record in a steady climb up the rankings of the Western Conference. On Sunday, they will take their #2 in defensive rating and #1 in opponent points per game to the Cream City of Wisconsin and face the Milwaukee Bucks.

Just like matchups against top-seeded teams in the Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder, this matchup will be a challenge, considering the Bucks fearsome offense, ranked 3rd in offensive rating behind the newly established dynamic duo of Giannis Antetokoumpo and Damian Lillard.

This Ain't Last Year's Bucks

In the middle of the offseason after the Lillard trade was made, many, if not all NBA analysts initially jumped to conclusions that the Bucks would be the favorites to win the NBA Finals. This prediction occurred before former Buck Jrue Holiday was traded to the Boston Celtics. Even though Milwaukee lost their two-way All-Star in the process, they and many believed this wouldn't hurt their chances. However, in the first few games, Milwaukee soon realized their defense took a nosedive.

Although Dame is a gifted scorer and former MVP candidate, his size and defensive prowess is a stark contrast compared to the level of Jrue Holiday. These implications affected the Bucks defense, sliding them down to 22nd in defensive rating and 23rd in opponent points per game, a stark comparison to the number one in defensive rating the prior year.

However, good offense often triumphs over good defense. With a number 2 spot in points per game and third in offensive rating as mentioned earlier, The Bucks are as formidable as a Finals contender can get, sliding into second in the east with an 18-7 record. Most of their wins are held by the backs of a blistering offense from the Giannis and Dame duo as well as their well-known supporting cast. More specifically, Giannis' eleventh season with the Bucks is on a complete tear, averaging a double-double with 31.6 points and 10.7 rebounds, shooting an unconscious 62.5% efficiency. Dame hasn't been as productive since his Portland days, but that doesn't stop him. Averaging 25.2 points on 42.3% efficiency, the duo combine for 56.8 points per game, nearly half of the teams point total. In general Dame doesn't necessarily need to turn on the jets when he has Giannis to back him up, and vice versa.

This matchup against the Bucks on Sunday is one of the many hurdles the up-and-coming Rockets will face to test themselves against the best of the best. They've done well in prevailing against offensive juggernauts in the Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers. Not to mention holding their own in winnable games against teams in the Dallas Mavericks and LA Clippers.

Things To Know

Fred VanVleet, a quality perimeter defender, will be all over Damian Lillard, especially on screen and rolls. Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun, and Dillon Brooks should take turns in defending Giannis when he gets the ball in the paint. The Rockets should anticipate passes kicked to the wings if Giannis cannot score on his own.

One thing to note is the Bucks when it comes to opponent second chance points. Given Giannis' size and rebound count, they are ironically 25th in opponent second-chance points. Tari Eason, who's been on a clinic grabbing 36 boards over the last three games including two double-doubles, should be a player to watch during Sunday's game.

Since the Bucks are a poor defensive team, this could be a great bounce-back game for Jalen Green. The 21-year-old has been going through a shaky December, averaging 13.2 points on 33.3% efficiency and 23.5% from deep in six games. Additionally, Green's been benched down the stretch several times already with just a quarter into this season. Out of the six games, one of them holds a silver lining; His recent 25-point performance against the Nuggets on 8-of-17 shooting shines a sliver of his ability to score well against contending teams.

Don't let Milwaukee score in bunches

The Bucks are a team that outscores their opponent to win. 10 of the 25 games played have had them score over 130 points, with four of the ten scoring over 140. If the Rockets' elite defense can hold them to below 120, a six-game winning streak with just their third win on the road could be on the horizon.