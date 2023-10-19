Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green is entering his third season in the league, and it sounds like he's confident that a breakout year is ahead. After averaging 22.1 points per game last season and getting a much-improved roster around him thanks to some big offseason moves, Green has hopes he can make the NBA All-Star Game in 2024 in Indianapolis, as he explained to Shams Charania.

Rockets' Jalen Green sits down on @Stadium: "I do feel like (the All-Star jump) is going to happen. If you win everything will take care of itself." On summer lessons from Kevin Durant, why Fred VanVleet is perfect PG for Houston, trade rumors as "wallpaper motivation" and more. pic.twitter.com/yqDSTMd4P0 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 19, 2023

“I feel like it's going to happen,” Green said when asked if he feels like he's going to be an All-Star. “At the end of the day, in basketball and the NBA, if you win everything will take care of itself. I have individual goals, but the main goal is to win.”

Can Jalen Green make the jump?

Jalen Green is an incredibly athletic and gifted scorer, and he should be put in better spots to be more efficient thanks to the presence of point guard Fred Van Vleet. While Green's overall numbers might not take a huge leap, his efficiency should improve and the Rockets should be significantly more competitive than last year.

If the Rockets are somehow hovering around the playoffs, and Green is putting up better numbers than last year, an All-Star bid isn't out of the question. The issue will likely be the stiff competition at guard in the West, as players like Steph Curry, Devin Booker, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and a host of other stars are almost guaranteed spots if they stay healthy.

Jalen Green has to become more efficient and defend better to truly be at an All-Star Game level, and the Rockets have to win. The good news for Houston fans is that he seems to be plenty aware of that, which signals brighter days ahead for the franchise and its young star.