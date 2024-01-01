While Jalen Green has been impressive for the Rockets lately, it might not be here to last.

HOUSTON – Jalen Green, the 2nd overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft by the Houston Rockets, has yet to make a significant leap in his third season. Averaging 17.4 points on 40.2% efficiency and 33.2% from deep, these overall stats are not what one would expect from a top draft pick.

Twenty-eight games into the season, many Rockets fans have decided to write him off as a draft bust. Some have even speculated about how much general manager Rafael Stone could get for trading the 2nd overall pick.

“At times, he struggles to see what they are doing and passes up some looks while forcing others,” Coach Ime Udoka said, following a loss against the Indiana Pacers.

Back-to-back promising games

Following this quote, Udoka finished by saying he will continue to keep him confident, and he will eventually take that step. Oddly enough, if you look at the last couple of matchups, Green has done just that. In the matchup against the Phoenix Suns, Green scored 23 points on a mediocre 8-of-20 shooting but hit 6-of-12 from deep, displaying more aggression going downhill and precision with the three-ball.

In the game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Green played even better, scoring 31 points on 12-of-19 shooting and 5-of-9 from deep. This was just his second 30+ point game of the season. This matchup acted like a sequel better than the first movie: better efficiency, improved drives to the basket, and finishing better at the rim.

Why Green might be having these good scoring games

Do these recent games possibly indicate a positive sign for Green? Has Udoka finally cracked the case? Here's why these might be a fluke.

As a rhythm-type player, Green's inability to read his teammates squanders key opportunities to get in rhythm. Against the Indiana Pacers, Green played 20 minutes and scored just five points. He appeared lethargic on the court and was indecisive in his passing and scoring. Ime Udoka saw how much of a negative net rating his team had during that game when Green was on the court and inserted more team-based players such as Aaron Holiday and Amen Thompson.

In the following game against the Suns, Houston had to go without their starting small forward Dillon Brooks due to injuring his oblique against Indiana. Gone was a key role player who specializes in elite perimeter scoring and defense. His spot was replaced by Jae'Sean Tate.

The loss of Brooks steadily increased Green's scoring opportunities and placed him in key spots to score at the right time. This also led to more touches with the other starting four, including Green. During the Suns game, another key forward in Jabari Smith Jr. was taken out of the game because of an ankle sprain, who also happens to be another key perimeter defender and versatile scorer.

Another scoring opportunity

The loss of Smith led to veteran Jeff Green replacing him in the starting lineup. Green, who sometimes reaches back into the fountain of youth, doesn't necessarily have much left in him. He's a smart player who uses mostly his basketball IQ to place himself in the right spots. The way he positions himself and times his cuts are clearly why he's still a valuable teammate. But he is not a scorer.

He passes to his teammates and guards the opponents' big men. So, with these recent injuries piling up, where did the extra scoring and spacing go? It went to Fred VanVleet, Alperen Sengun, and… Jalen Green. With Green's 31 points, each of them had a combined total of 92 points.

How does Green play well off of Fred and Sengun? Because they are playmakers and can place themselves on all sides of the court, which isn't in Green's way.

Once Smith got hurt, it was more for the taking for the former 2nd overall pick. Green appeared confident because of the increased touches and available spacing on the wings. It's why he hit 11-of-21 from three-point land. Smith and Brooks' usual touches on the wings, cutting into the paint, or at the elbow are good for the team, but they prevent Green from getting himself going. But with them off the court, Green found his spots in passing lanes and beyond the arc with ease.

Confidence with a healthy lineup

It's safe to say this isn't going to last. Imagine yourself in Udoka's shoes; you'd certainly prioritize winning over a player's individual stats. Confidence within a system of knowing your role is something Jalen Green needs to grasp in order to transform himself into an impactful player.

While witnessing these scoring outbursts is undoubtedly promising, the real desire lies in team chemistry and securing victories. It's a sentiment shared by NBA fans who've often lamented over moments like Devin Booker's infamous 70-point performance in a losing effort against the Boston Celtics.

It's clear that Green thrives better if he is the guy and his teammates allow him to get into his spots. But that's better on a rebuilding team like the Detroit Pistons. Green needs to figure out how to get himself acclimated in Udoka's system and find some way to play better off of teammates who don't utilize him. When it's all said and done, the Houston Rockets will identify these recent games as a failure.

Maybe these recent performances can instill confidence when the starting lineup returns fully healthy. Ideally, if it does, the Rockets could be a 4th seed away from a confident Jalen Green.