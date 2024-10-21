The Houston Rockets are inching closer to their 2024-25 NBA regular season debut. Houston could make a sizeable improvement during the campaign, given the caliber of talent they are returning to the team. One of the Rockets' biggest bright spots, Alperen Sengun, suffered a season-ending injury in 2024. But amid a strong recovery and bright future, he and Houston have come to a notable contract agreement.

Alperen Sengun and the Rockets have agreed on a five-year, $185 million rookie extension, ESPN Front Office Insider Bobby Marks reports. The contract includes a player option in its last year, Marks added.

The move comes just after the Rockets agreed to a unique $106 million extension with star guard Jalen Green.

In early October, Jonathan Feigen of The Houston Chronicle reported there was a “legitimate chance” Sengun and the Rockets would agree to an extension. ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel provided more night on Sengun's standing with Houston before the two sides agreed to an offer.

“Since the middle of last season, the language coming from Houston suggested that the team envisions Sengun being their center of the future. Although the Rockets explored other options in the 2023 offseason, including Milwaukee Bucks big man Brook Lopez, league sources told ClutchPoints in March that the team had not given any indications that Sengun was available on the trade market or that the team had a desire to see him leave,” Siegel wrote on Oct. 1.

The 21-year-old Rockets center had a career year in 2024-25. After averaging 14.1 points and 9.0 rebounds in his previous campaign, Sengun improved to a team-leading 21.1 points and 9.3 boards. Unfortunately, Sengun sprained his right ankle in March of 2024. Yet, he is healthy and ready to help his team get to the next level ahead of 2024-25 Opening Night.

Sengun and the Rockets look to climb the Western Conference standings and make the playoffs again for the first time since the James Harden era.