The Houston Rockets play their 48th game of the season against the Brooklyn Nets (15-33) on Saturday and will arrive in the Toyota Center with a 32-15 record and sole possession of second place in the Western Conference. Outstanding player development is forcing basketball fans to firmly acknowledge a group that is smashing expectations.

The team fell just short in Thursday's game versus the Memphis Grizzlies in a 120-119 defeat, as Alperen Sengun missed his first game of the season (Ja Morant was also out). Rockets head coach Ime Udoka is hoping his young center is good to go against the incoming Nets. Brooklyn has lost 12 of its last 14 contests and just snapped a seven-game skid on Wednesday, but the squad is gritty enough to potentially take advantage of a key absence.

Memphis is right behind Houston in the standings, and with home-court advantage potentially carrying significant weight in the playoffs, it is important not to squander favorable opportunities. Naturally, the people piling into the arena for tonight's matchup, along with those watching at home, want to know if Sengun will be cleared for action for the Rockets' meeting with the Nets.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Injury status for Rockets star Alperen Sengun

The 22-year-old out of Turkey is listed questionable on the NBA injury report with a left calf contusion. Udoka will not want to rush one of his top two players back into the fold, but if Sengun is feeling healthy enough to compete, Houston will gladly accept his help to take down Brooklyn.

The Rockets' rousing season obscures the fact that the near-seven-footer is actually experiencing a dip in offensive production. He is shooting 51.8 percent on two-point attempts, down almost five percent from last season, and is converting on only 22.7 percent of his 3-point attempts. Even with the drop-off, however, Sengun's 19.1 points, 10.4 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.3 steals per game earned himself an invitation to the 2025 NBA All-Star Game.

His 2023-24 breakout campaign helped the franchise take a significant leap forward and also paved the way for other young players to emerge in 2024-25. Jalen Green is his co-star, Amen Thompson is flourishing in a bigger role and Tari Eason is a valuable bench contributor. Veterans Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks jump-started Houston's rise when they came aboard more than a year and a half ago, and the team is now coming into its own.

A coming-of-age period may hit the Rockets when the postseason begins, but fans should enjoy the journey all the same. That is definitely easier to do when Alperen Sengun is healthy. ClutchPoints will update you on his status before Saturday night's 8 p.m. ET start.