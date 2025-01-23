On Tuesday night, the Houston Rockets pulled off an escape act in a huge 109-108 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Alperen Sengun, as he usually does, played a starring role in the Rockets' win, as he put up 18 points and 11 rebounds and made the two crucial free throws that gave his team a lead that they wouldn't relinquish in the dying embers of the game after Darius Garland's rough chokejob at the free-throw line.

Sengun raised a few eyebrows prior to the Rockets' win over the Cavs when he opened up on all the injuries he accrued during his childhood; he opened up to The Athletic's Sam Amick and told him that he has “injuries and scars” from climbing places and that he was hit by a car twice — with his “arms and knees” receiving the brunt of the impact. Thus, his injury admission after their heated battle against the Cavs will not ease concerns at all regarding his physical well-being.

Per Adam Spolane of SportsRadio 610, the Rockets star has been having “little issues” with his shoulder, although the good news is that he said that the ankle issues he's been dealing with “doesn't bother him anymore”.

At the very least, Rockets fans can breathe a huge sigh of relief regarding his ankle troubles; as one would recall, it was a Grade 3 ankle sprain that ended his 2023-24 season prematurely. But the shoulder issues are definitely a concern; perhaps some rest would do Sengun a world of good, especially when the Rockets will have two days of rest before they take on the Cavs yet again in a rematch come Saturday night.

Sengun, despite suffering little knocks here and there, has yet to miss a game this season, having suited up in all of the Rockets' 43 games thus far.

Alperen Sengun should make the All-Star team amid Rockets' incredible season

The Rockets have arrived; after challenging for a playoff spot last season (and ultimately coming up short), they have been one of the best teams in the West this season, moving to 29-14 on the year after their huge win over the Cavs. And Alperen Sengun certainly deserves to make it to the All-Star team considering that he's the central figure behind the team's impressive play.

After another solid performance in the win over the Cavs, Sengun is now averaging 19.2 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 5.2 assists this season on 49 percent shooting from the field. And the best part is that the Rockets star is only 22 years of age, so he's only going to get better from here.