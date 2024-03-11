The Houston Rockets may carved out a 112-104 win over the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, but a cloud of uncertainty looms over the team due to what transpired in the fourth quarter. With less than a minute remaining in the game, Alperen Sengun had to be wheelchaired off the court after hurting his ankle and knee. (per ClutchPoints)
Sengun attempted to challenge a layup attempt by Kings big man Domantas Sabonis, causing him to fall awkwardly while landing. Now, the Rockets community anxiously waits as the center is set to undergo evaluation procedures. Sengun will be having an MRI on his right knee and ankle on Monday, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun will undergo an MRI on both his right knee and ankle on Monday, sources tell ESPN. He was carted off floor late in Rockets’ victory over Kings tonight. pic.twitter.com/XohZZr9MN4
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 11, 2024
Alperen Sengun had to be wheeled to the locker room.
Hope he is alright 🙏pic.twitter.com/vipf5ezBde https://t.co/WGVQoexb4I
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 11, 2024
Prior to getting hurt, the big man had 14 points and six rebounds against Sacramento. This season, Sengun is averaging 21.1 points, 9.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game. The 21-year-old has been spearheading the Rockets offense, showing promise with his fundamentally-sound style of play.
From old-school post-up moves to his impressive court vision, Sengun has been labeled by many as a younger Nikola Jokic due to their on-court similarities. What makes this injury even more frustrating for Sengun is how he just had a career-high 45 points against the San Antonio Spurs less than a week ago.
Sengun being possibly out would hurt the Rockets, who are currently vying for a play-in berth. At the moment, Houston is 11th in the Western Conference with a 29-35 record. They trail the Golden State Warriors (33-30), who hold the final play-in spot with over a month of regular-season action remaining.
Regardless, there's no announcement yet, so hopefully Alperen Sengun's test results don't bring more bad news.