Houston Rockets forward Amen Thompson has put himself with the likes of Anthony Davis and Victor Wembanyama thanks to his activity on the glass and defense.

Thompson, Davis, and Wembenyama are the only three starters who average 10 or more rebounds, two or more blocks, and one or more steals per game, per StatMuse.

Thompson's sample size is small compared to the other two. He has only made 10 starts throughout 37 appearances this season, averaging 16.6 points, 10.8 rebounds, 2.2 blocks, and 1.9 steals in his time as a starter.

Regarding the two big men, Davis is putting up 25.8 points, 11.9 rebounds, 2.1 blocks, and 1.3 steals per game for the Lakers. On the other side, Wembanyama is providing 24.7 points, 10.7 rebounds, four blocks, and 1.1 steals as the top option for the Spurs.

How Amen Thompson has played this season for the Rockets

Amen Thompson has made strides in his game since the conclusion of his rookie campaign.

This season, he is averaging 12.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.2 blocks when all his appearances are taken into account. His shooting has become more efficient, improving from 53.6% last year to 55.6% this year.

His ability to crash the glass hasn't gone unnoticed, especially on the offensive side. In the last five games, he has grabbed 3.4 offensive rebounds per game as he's become a reliable presence inside the paint for the Rockets. He also has 10 double-doubles to his name, reaching the 10-rebound mark 11 times.

The Rockets have benefitted from Thompson's improvement in his second season, on top of significant growth from Alperen Sengun, Jalen Green, and Jabari Smith Jr. They boast a 27-12 record as the second-best team in the Western Conference, only behind the 34-6 Oklahoma City Thunder.

It would be plausible to see that Thompson's rise as a defender has elevated Houston's as a result. Last year, they were 14th in points allowed per game (113.2) but were ninth in defensive rating (113.4); they are fourth (107.4) and third (108.1) in both categories.

Following Thursday's encounter with the Sacramento Kings, the Rockets will look forward to their next set of matchups against the Portland Trail Blazers on Jan. 18, Detroit Pistons on Jan. 20, and Cleveland Cavaliers on Jan. 22.