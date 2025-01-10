Dillon Brooks is a competitor, and there's no other way around it. The Houston Rockets guard has set the tone with whoever he's playing, and he doesn't back down to anyone. That may also lead to him getting technicals, which is what happened against his former team, the Memphis Grizzlies. This time, he didn't get into it with anyone or cause a scene, all he did was hang on the rim a little longer than usual.

He may have been trying to rile up the crowd with the extra second hang, which would be no surprise from Brooks after all the things that he's pulled throughout his career. Whatever Brooks did, he helped the Rockets get the close win against the Grizzlies.

Rockets get close win against the Grizzlies

The Rockets were able to defeat the Grizzlies 119-115 and kept their No. 2 spot in the Western Conference standings. Alperen Sengun finished with 32 points and Jalen Green finished with 27, while their defense was able to force 20 turnovers.

It was a game that the Rockets could say they mostly dominated in the first half, but it was the second half where the Grizzlies got into a groove and started to fight back. It wasn't enough, as the Rockets were able to make big shots down the stretch to get the win.

This year, the Rockets have looked like a completely different team, and they've had the same roster from last season. It was obvious this team was still trying to gel with each other, and now it looks like their work is paying off as their second in the conference. It's been a group effort from the Rockets and how they've been able to win games, but it's also the toughness and grit that head coach Ime Udoka has them playing with. Sengun has been a big part of the team's success for what he's able to do on offense, and Jalen Green and Fred VanVleet are helping him carry the load.

On defense, they put pressure on the opposing team, and Dillon Brooks is usually the person who sets the tone for them. As the season progresses and the trade deadline gets closer, it'll be interesting to see if the Rockets look to add some help to push them over the top so they can make a deep run in the postseason. For now, it's nice to see them having success with what they have, and they may just want to continue to build with this current group.