Lakers fans were not pleased with Dillon Brooks' antics during LeBron James and company's brutal defeat to the Rockets.

Dillon Brooks has made a living off constantly being a thorn in LeBron James' side. On Monday night, with the Houston Rockets hosting a Los Angeles Lakers team coming off an emotional victory on Saturday night against the Golden State Warriors, Brooks had yet another opportunity to annoy James and the Lakers into submission, which he did en route to a 135-119 win for the Rockets.

Brooks was back to his usual shenanigans of staring at James in his ongoing bid to get and remain under the skin of the Lakers star. In particular, the feisty Rockets defender appeared to hit James on the face during one play, with the Lakers star immediately falling to the ground in pain. Moreover, after Brooks hit a difficult leaning midrange jumper over The King in the fourth quarter, he stared at him as he made his way back to the other end of the floor.

LeBron James went down after being hit in the head by Dillon Brooks 😳 Hope he’s okay 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Dscxax4mlf — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 30, 2024

Dillon Brooks after his bucket over LeBron. 😂🗣️ pic.twitter.com/UlcWlwcvmm — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) January 30, 2024

Lakers fans appear to have had enough of Dillon Brooks' antics. The blowout loss to the Rockets did not help matters at all for supporters of the Purple and Gold, as they seemed annoyed beyond belief after Brooks came out on top in resounding fashion in another lopsided victory at home against LeBron James and company.

“I’m not even a lebron fan but Dillon brooks you a b***h fr fr they should f**k you up after the game,” one fan wrote.

When I catch Dillon Brooks pic.twitter.com/Fbt8w6X7OA — NewMediaSports (@NewMediaSports_) January 30, 2024

I NEED DILLON BROOKS BANNED FROM THE NBA FOR EXCESS TOMFOOLERY AGAINST MY GLORIOUS KING pic.twitter.com/xrq01zV1MX — Lakers Lead (@LakersLead) January 30, 2024

I WANT DILLON BROOKS ARRESTED IMMEDIATELY pic.twitter.com/JG6fymyBP1 — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) January 30, 2024

Dillon Brooks comes from a long line of non-star players who have tried to cross paths with LeBron James. The Rockets wing is following in the footsteps of DeShawn Stevenson and Lance Stephenson — two players of similar stature who tried their best to win the mental warfare against the Lakers star.

Brooks is self-aware as well, as he embraces the villain role for a Rockets team that has leaned into its identity as a rugged, gritty unit that prioritizes team defense. And for him to end the season series with the upper hand on James and the Lakers? That should put a smile on his face as they continue to battle for a spot in the play-in tournament in the loaded Western Conference.