Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks find themselves on the Rockets' injury report ahead of their in-season tournament game vs. the Mavs.

When the Houston Rockets first added Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks in the offseason, as well as head coach Ime Udoka, nobody really gave much though to this team given their lack of success through the years. Failing to win more than 22 games each of the last three seasons, the Rockets were not thought to be a real threat in the Western Conference.

That mindset has changed, as Udoka and the new veterans have quickly proven that the Rockets are a tough team to face. This is primarily due to this young roster becoming one of the best defensive teams in the league. On Tuesday night, the Rockets will be looking to keep their NBA In-Season Tournament hopes alive with a win over the Dallas Mavericks.

However, the status of VanVleet and Brooks was in question Tuesday morning, as they both appeared on the team's injury report. After being listed as probable to play, the Rockets upgraded both players to “available” for their in-season tournament game against the Mavs.

VanVleet, who has played in all 14 games for the Rockets this season, was listed as probable with a left thumb sprain. Starting at point guard for Houston, VanVleet has been the main facilitator of his team's offense. So far this season, the former NBA champion is averaging 16.6 points and 9.0 assists per game while shooting 37.9 percent from deep.

As for Brooks, he was also listed as probable to play against the Mavs due to left adductor tendinopathy. Like VanVleet, Brooks has yet to miss a game this season, averaging 13.4 points and 3.8 rebounds in 14 total games. Following a year in which he shot just 32.6 percent from distance with the Memphis Grizzlies, Brooks is shooting a career-best 46.4 percent from three-point range this season in Houston.

VanVleet and Brooks will both be playing on Tuesday night after beginning the day on the team's initial injury report. Despite being listed with injuries, it does not appear as if either player is dealing with anything more than soreness and/or wear and tear.

With a win over the Mavs, the Rockets would move to 9-6 on the season, as well as have a chance to advance past the group stage of the in-season tournament.