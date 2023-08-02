As part of the NBA's new CBA, teams are now allowed to carry three players on two-way contracts, up from the previous maximum of two. Players on two-way contracts are allowed a maximum of 50 games with their NBA team while spending the rest of their time with the G League affiliate. For a rebuilding team like the Houston Rockets, it's a good way to sign intriguing prospects on cheap contracts. The Rockets had two of their two-way contract slots filled with Trevor Hudgins and Darius Days who had both been with the team last season. The Rockets filled their final two-way contract spot this week by signing their NBA Summer League standout Jermaine Samuels Jr. as per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The Houston Rockets are signing forward Jermaine Samuels Jr. to a two-way NBA contract, sources tell me and @KellyIko. Samuels earns deal after a standout Las Vegas Summer League where he averaged 11.3 points, 5 rebounds and 3.3 assists for Rockets. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 2, 2023

Jermaine Samuels signed with the Rockets for NBA Summer League and his performance earned him a two-way contract. After playing five seasons at Villanova, Samuels went undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft. He spent the past season in the G League playing for the Fort Wayne Mad Ants where he averaged 18.3 points per game, 9.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists with splits of 66.8 percent shooting from the field, 45 percent shooting from the three-point line and 57.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

In Summer League with the Rockets, Samuels suited up in six games including four starts. He averaged 11.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists with splits of 44.2 percent shooting from the field, 35.3 percent shooting from the three-point line and 76.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line. The previous offseason, Samuels played in Summer League with the Indiana Pacers.