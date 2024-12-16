Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka's reason for turning down a reunion with star point guard James Harden has just been revealed. Two seasons after three straight years as one of the worst teams in the NBA, the Rockets are back near the top of the Western Conference. Houston is currently the No. 3 seed with an electrifying young core. This culture reset started with the 2023 offseason that included the additions of point guard Fred VanVleet and small forward Dillon Brooks.

Both VanVleet and Brooks have been essential to Houston's emphasis on the defensive side of the floor. The two have also greatly influenced young talents like Amen Thompson and Tari Eason. The Rockets, however, almost signed James Harden during the offseason of 2023. Udoka, the incoming coach at the time, turned that idea down. Sam Amick, a Senior NBA Writer for The Athletic, explained Udoka's message to Harden which shut down that potential reunion.

“There was great respect for Harden and his game, but it wasn't the right fit. If the plan was to build a defensive juggernaut with a balanced offense — and it was — then adding a ball-dominant, all-time great who never has been known for defense wasn't the way to go. ‘My main thing for us was what fits best with our young guys to continue to grow?' Udoka said. ‘But also, out of respect for James, (I told him), You're at the stage where you want to win, and we're not there yet. And it wasn't just James.'”

Houston's physicality has been a problem for the rest of the league

Houston has shifted into one of the most physically imposing teams in the league since Udoka has taken over. The team has lived by the motto that Udoka explains as “no friends on the floor.” The Rockets are second in defensive rating this year and first in rebounding rate. Houston additionally ranks in the top five in points allowed in the paint. The shift in mentality and culture has ultimately been clear since Udoka walked into the building.

The Rockets currently have the 13th-oldest roster in the NBA. Despite this stat, most of this team's best players are very inexperienced. Six of Houston's eight leading scorers are 23 or younger. This includes Alpheren Sengun, who should make his first All-Star team this season. The Turkish star is averaging a double-double for the first time in his career, proving to be one of the best young stars in the NBA.

Going forward, Houston will be primed to compete in the West with the team it lost to in the In-Season Tournament. The Oklahoma City Thunder is the other young juggernaut in the conference that the Rockets must overcome. The Rockets have built the necessary defensive identity to make a deep run in the playoffs. However, Houston's young stars must also evolve on the offensive end to take the next step and become a top contender.

Overall, James Harden wasn't the right fit for Houston at that time. The star point guard has been a stellar addition to the Los Angeles Clippers over the past two years. But Ime Udoka had a vision, and so far, he has executed it to near perfection.