Houston Rockets star guard Jalen Green lit up the scoreboard in Sunday’s contest against the New Orleans Pelicans. He finished with a whopping 40 points — on 11-for-22 shooting from the field and 4-for-9 from behind the three-point arc — in a game the Rockets went on to win by a final score of 114-112. So when Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and the defending champion Golden State Warriors visit the Toyota Center on Monday night, every Rockets fan under the sun will want to know: Is Jalen Green playing tonight vs. the Warriors?

Jalen Green injury status vs. Warriors

The Rockets had Green initially listed as questionable for Monday’s showdown due to a left thigh contusion. Luckily for the team, he has been given the greenlight to play, per NBC Sports Edge. In other injury news relevant to the Rockets, Alperen Sengun (illness) has been ruled out to play for Houston.

Green, 21, is in his second year in the NBA and as a member of the Rockets franchise. He’s averaging 22.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game across 65 appearances this season (all starts).

The California native has established himself as one of the premier scorers in the NBA in the 2022-23 campaign — Green’s current 22.0 points average ranks 24th in the entire league.

Expect Monday’s game between the Warriors and Rockets to go down to the wire, especially now with Green in the lineup. After all, the Warriors have struggled to win games on the road all season, as they own a 7-29 road record, the third-worst in the NBA.

With regard to the question, Is Jalen Green playing tonight vs. the Warriors, the answer is a big YES.