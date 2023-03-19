The Houston Rockets look to extend their three-game win streak as they host the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday. With that said, let’s continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick and letting you know how to watch.

The Pelicans are fighting desperately to keep their playoff hopes alive. With a record of 33-37, New Orleans is just a game out of the play-in picture, making these next few games are crucial if they want to make it. The Pelicans have now lost two in a row, but their next three games are against teams all under .500. Not having Zion Williamson has been a huge blow for them, but there is still a chance they can make it to the postseason.

The Rockets currently own the longest win streak in the Western Conference with a three-game win streak. In the process, they have beaten the Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Lakers and Pelicans. However, they are still at the bottom of the league with a record of 18-52. They are now playing their fifth home game in a six-game home stand, and a win Sunday can guarantee a winning record in those six games.

These two teams faced eachother on Friday, with the Rockets pulling out the close victory after being down 15 with nine minutes to go in the fourth quarter. For the Pelicans, Brandon Ingram had 31 points, while Jonas Valanciunas had a double-double with 22 points and 17 rebounds. CJ McCollum scored well below his average as he put up only 14 points. In a game that saw Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. lead the Rockets with 25 points and 20 points, respectively, Jabari Smith Jr. was the star of the show. With less than a second left, Smith hit a 3-pointer to win the game.

Here are the Pelicans-Rockets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Pelicans-Rockets Odds

New Orleans Pelicans: -5 (-114)

Houston Rockets: +5 (-106)

Over: 227.5 (-110)

Under: 227.5 (-110)

How To Watch Pelicans vs. Rockets

TV: Bally Sports New Orleans, AT&T SportsNet Southwest

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 7 PM ET/5 PM PT

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Pelicans Could Cover The Spread

The Pelicans are led by Brandon Ingram, who averages 23.2 points, and CJ McCollum, who averages 21 points per game. Valanciunas nearly averages a double-double with 14.1 points and 9.7 rebounds per game. The last time out, CJ McCollum was not much of a factor and did not score how he usually does. For the Pelicans to win this game, McCollum will need to get closer to his season average.

The Pelicans are middle of the pack when it comes to giving up points, but the Rockets are bottom of the league as they score only 110.4 points per game. On that note, the Pelicans are best in the NBA in opponent 3-point percentage. Forcing the Rockets to shoot from beyond the arc will be key to winning this game. Yes, the Rockets made a game winning triple on Friday, but they also shoot just 32.8 percent from deep, which is second-worst in the league. If the Pelicans keep Houston out of the paint and make them play from deep, this game should be won easily.

Why The Rockets Could Cover The Spread

The Rockets are an extremely young team, but they are getting better. Jalen Green leads the team with 21.7 points per game, followed by Kevin Porter Jr at 18.6. Alperen Sengun is a very good young center, and he averages 14.7 points and 8.8 rebounds per game. These three players were a big reason the Rockets were able to win Friday night. A good game from Green, Porter and Sengun will give Houston a great chance to win again on Sunday.

One big reason the Rockets pulled off the buzzer-beating win against the Pelicans on Friday was their ability to rebound. Not only did the Rockets outrebound New Orleans 52-35, Houston also grabbed 15 offensive rebounds. With the Rockets struggling to shoot 3-pointers, second-chance opportunities are huge. If the Rockets crash the offensive glass like that on Sunday, they will be able to keep the game close and pull off another victory. The Rockets do not do many things well, but they rebound fourth-best in the NBA.

Final Pelicans-Rockets Prediction & Pick

The Rockets had to make a 3-pointer with less than a second left to beat New Orleans on Friday. In the two games before that, the Rockets gave up 119 points both times, and lost by 13 and 8, respectively. New Orleans needs to find a way to keep the rebounding battle close, but they should pull off the win here. Five points is not a lot, and they held a big lead Friday before losing it.

Final Pelicans-Rockets Prediction & Pick: Pelicans -5 (-114) Under 227.5 (-110)