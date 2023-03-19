A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Memphis Grizzlies got the better of the Golden State Warriors yet again on Saturday night via a lopsided 133-119 blowout that saw the defending champs suffer their 10th consecutive road loss. There was no shortage of smack talk after the game, with Dillon Brooks unsurprisingly right smack in the middle of it all.

Toward the end of the game, Klay Thompson went full savage on Brooks and the Grizzlies by reminding them that he has no less than four championship rings. Brooks didn’t seem to mind the message, noting that Thompson’s savagery merely serves as motivation for them. Brooks noted that it was nothing more than “friendly trash talk,” but he also pointed out how much real estate he holds over in San Francisco.

Thompson clearly wasn’t amused by Brooks’ antics. After the game, the Warriors shooting guard took a few more ruthless jabs at his Grizzlies counterpart:

“I don’t care about Dillon Brooks,” Thompson told Evan Barnes of The Commercial Appeal. “When he retires, I don’t think anyone will ever talk about Dillon Brooks ever again. I promise you. It’s sweet right now, but wait 10 years.”

That’s savage. Klay Thompson obviously doesn’t like Dillon Brooks very much, and he wasn’t shy about letting his true feelings known about it.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Even Stephen Curry, who himself had a forgettable outing against the Grizzlies with 16 points on 5-of-15 shooting and 3-of-8 from distance, had some words for Brooks. When asked about how he felt Brooks’ defense impacted his play on the evening, Steph opted to downplay Brooks’ role in the same:

“We played the whole Memphis Grizzlies, not just him,” Curry said.

Whatever the case may be, it was Brooks who got the last laugh on Saturday night, with the Grizzlies notching their second consecutive win against the Warriors.