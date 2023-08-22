The breakup between new Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka and his longtime partner, actress Nia Long, is getting uglier and now includes a legal custody battle over their 11-year-old son.

TMZ is reporting that Long filed documents in a Los Angeles court to request “primary legal and physical custody” of the former couple’s son, Kez. The media outlet also notes that the documents accuse the Rockets coach of “failing to support the kid.” Long’s filing does request Udoka get visitation rights as long as it is “consistent with the child's best interest.”

Udoka has not responded yet to the court filing, and a judge hasn’t ruled on the request yet either.

The Ime Udoka and Nia Long breakup comes after the coach was suspended by the Boston Celtics last season after allegations that he had an affair with a team staffer. That triggered the couple’s split after 13 years together.

Long is a 52-year-old actress who has starred in movies and TV shows since 1986. Some of her most famous roles came in Boyz in the Hood, Friday, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and Big Momma’s House.

Udoka is 46 and played professional basketball all around the world from 2000-2012, including stints in the NBA with the Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks, Portland Trail Blazers, San Antonio Spurs, and Sacramento Kings.

The 6-foot-5 Oregon native started coaching after his playing career ended. After working as an assistant for the Spurs, Philadelphia 76ers, and Brooklyn Nets, Udoka got the Celtics head coaching job in 2021. He led the team to a 51-31 record in his first season and an NBA Finals appearance. He took over the Rockets job in April 2023.