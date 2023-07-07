For a while there, it seemed like 2018 NBA MVP James Harden was a lock to return to the Houston Rockets. Then rumors surfaced about Harden only using his history with the Rockets and their desperation to make the playoffs to drive up his price, and that he was expected to stay with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Ultimately, Harden ended up opting into the final year of his contract with the Sixers while asking for Philadelphia to trade him. The Rockets found themselves selecting explosive point guard Amen Thompson with the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft before signing veteran point guard Fred VanVleet to a three-year, $130 million contract.

When people have asked why a Harden return didn't materialize in Houston, the answers start with a belief that they may be used for leverage; not exactly a great feeling for a franchise that Harden spurned only a couple of years ago, all but quitting on the team in an effort to get him to trade him.

Others still have pointed to Rockets face of the franchise Jalen Green having a lukewarm response to the idea of Harden returning to the team.

Then there are those who say Houston had a change of heart because of head coach Ime Udoka, who they brought on in late April to replace Stephen Silas.

“From everything we’ve gotten out of there, it was a matter that Ime didn’t want him,” reports Heavy Sports insider Steve Bulpett. “At the beginning, were they thinking about Harden? Yeah. But then they hired Ime, and Ime said, ‘It’s not going to work here.'”