Nia Long is seemingly taking a jab at her ex-fiancé, Ime Udoka after he cheated on her while they were engaged. The 52-year-old actress took to Instagram on Saturday to post a quote that reads: “The best revenge, is no revenge, Move on. Be happy.” Her post received an outpouring of support from various celebrities, including Keyshia Cole and Mia Thornton, who praised her for taking the high road, Pagesix confirms.

Long’s post came just days after Ime Udoka, 45, was named the head coach of the Houston Rockets. Last year, he was terminated from the Boston Celtics after he had an intimate and consensual relationship with a female member of the Celtics staff, violating the franchise’s code of conduct.

Their split was confirmed by a representative in December, after more than 12 years of dating. At the time, Nia Long also spoke out about the impact of the affair on their 11-year-old son, Kez, who was reportedly devastated by the news.

It is unclear whether Long’s post is directly related to Udoka’s new role with the Houston Rockets or if there are other factors at play. However, her cryptic message has sparked speculation that she may be seeking revenge against her former partner.

Long has not made any additional comments on the matter, but she did thank ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith for defending her in a recent video, where he called out those who failed to consider the impact of Udoka’s affair on Long and their family.

It remains to be seen whether Long will take any further action in response to Udoka’s infidelity, but her message of moving on and being happy suggests that she is focused on living her best life and leaving the past behind.