As training camp opens up for the 30 NBA teams, franchises are putting the finishing touches on their rosters. The Houston Rockets, owners of the worst winning percentage in the NBA over the last three seasons, plan to sign veteran sharpshooter Reggie Bullock, according to Shams Charania.

Bullock was bought out by the San Antonio Spurs last week and is a free agent upon clearing waivers. It appears he'll be completing the NBA Texas trifecta by signing with the Rockets after spending the last two seasons with the Dallas Mavericks, though he never played a game for the Spurs.

Entering his 11th NBA season, Bullock is coming off career-highs in minutes and games played from a season ago. He played in 78 games for the Mavs, starting 55 of them. He averaged 7.2 points and 3.6 rebounds per game, shooting 38% from three and just under 41% from the field.

Bullock is known as a three-and-D wing player specializing in shooting from deep and being a relentless defender. He's a career 38.4% shooter from beyond the arc and should give the Rockets some stability on the other end of the floor.

Bullock joins Jeff Green as the most experienced NBA player on a young Rockets team. Houston has only six players on the roster with at least five seasons under their belts, making it a tall task for head coach Ime Udoka to turn the Rockets' fortunes around this season.

Reggie Bullock is capable of fitting into any lineup and will get plenty of run with the Rockets.