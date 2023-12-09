Tari Eason hilariously roasted Fred VanVleet and Ime Udoka for trying to escape the cold Denver weather after the Rockets win over the Nuggets

The Houston Rockets picked up a surprising upset victory over the Denver Nuggets on Friday night, registering a 114-106 victory over the defending champions. After the game, though, the Rockets couldn't get out of Denver quick enough, leading to a hilarious video from Tari Eason as Fred VanVleet and Ime Udoka tried to escape the cold conditions.

It was a big night for VanVleet, who paced the Rockets offense for much of the game (26 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST, 6-17 FGM), leading them to a massive win. After the game, Fred VanVleet and Ime Udoka couldn't wait to get out of the cold conditions in Denver, with Tari Eason taking a hilarious video of the duo bolting for the plane to get themselves into some warmth.

“Man look at Fred y’all, this the fastest we’ve seen him run all— VROOOOOM” Rockets guard Fred VanVleet and coach Ime Udoka wanted nothing to do with that Denver weather 🤣🏃‍♂️ (via @TAR13ASON/ IG) pic.twitter.com/lzhfaEMPDv — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 9, 2023

The contrast in temperature from Denver to Houston is pretty drastic, and late at night, it's certainly going to be much colder than it typically would be. After balling out and picking up a nice win, all VanVleet and Udoka wanted to do was stay warm and get on their heated plane to head back to the warmth of Texas.

Not only did this win show that the Rockets were a different team this season, but their camaraderie appears to be much improved this year as well. With a big win over the Nuggets in tow now, the Rockets will head back home and look to stay hot as a team and pick up their third straight win when they take on the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night.