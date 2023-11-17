Fred VanVleet's transition from undrafted to a $130 million man dictates his remarkable rise and significant influence on the young Rockets.

HOUSTON – Shortly after the announcement of guard Fred VanVleet's max three-year contract worth $130 million with the Houston Rockets, most fans were perplexed. To offer this much for a borderline All-Star, let alone for a former undrafted player, seemed like a bit of an overpay. Deals like these are typically offered to franchise players or All-Stars capable of being the focal point of the team. Regardless, VanVleet has done more than what the stats may show. Now in his eighth season with a new team and a hefty contract, he has already established himself as a leader and contributor to the Rockets' early-season success as underdogs.

But before we get to that, let's figure out how he achieved these leadership values.

Early Struggles and Determination

VanVleet's basketball journey is a story of adversity. During his collegiate career at Wichita State, Fred spent all four years of his undergrad, with his best season coming in his sophomore year. VanVleet averaged 31.6 minutes with 11.6 points and 5.4 assists, along with impressive shooting splits of 48.4% from the field, 42% from deep, and 83% from the line. He, along with his teammates Wichita State Shockers went 31-0, the best regular season in their collegiate history. While they fell short in the playoffs during Fred's undergraduate years, He finished with the Shockers all-time record in assists.

While his college career was successful, his path to the NBA was quite the opposite. He wasn't invited to the draft combine, and no teams seemed to consider drafting him in the first round. To brighten his spirits, VanVleet hosted a celebration party in hopes of getting drafted. While some teams may have tought about drafting him in the second round, it was only if Fred elected to spend a few years in the G-League. For just $20,000 a year, Fred would be scrambling to make ends meet. He decided to turn down these offers, leading him to go undrafted.

Even with these early struggles to be on a team, he chose to bet on himself, refusing to settle for a path that didn't align with his aspirations.

VanVleet’s break came with the Toronto Raptors, where he initially showcased his talent in the Summer League. His performance earned him the final roster spot for the 2016-2017 season. VanVleet’s early tenure with the Raptors included multiple assignments with their G-League affiliate, where he focused on developing his game. This period was crucial for his growth, laying the foundation for his future success in the NBA.

Rise to Prominence

Under the guidance of established players like Kyle Lowry and Cory Joseph, VanVleet’s role within the Raptors expanded. He progressively became a key player in the team’s rotation, showcasing his ability to contribute significantly in high-pressure situations. His journey within the Raptors system was marked by steady improvement and increasing responsibility.

VanVleet’s contribution was pivotal in the Raptors’ 2019 NBA Championship run. His performance, particularly in the finals, was instrumental in the team's historic victory. Following the championship and Lowry’s departure to Miami, VanVleet stepped up as the team’s primary playmaker.

His evolution continued as he blossomed into an All-Star nod, averaging 20.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 6.7 assists in 65 games played while demonstrating his capability as a team leader to play alongside young stars in Scottie Barnes, OG Anunoby, and Pascal Siakam.

The Move to Houston

Coach Ime Udoka’s interest in VanVleet was driven by his remarkable journey and proven track record. Udoka saw in VanVleet not just a talented player, but a symbol of resilience and achievement – from going undrafted to becoming an NBA champion and All-Star. This is the type of talent integral to changing the Rockets' culture for the better. Udoka's perspective influenced GM Rafael Stone's decision to sign VanVleet to a max deal, recognizing his potential impact on the Rockets' growth and success.

However, in his first nine games with the Rockets, VanVleet faced challenges with his shooting. While his 3-point percentage at 36.8% on 8.4 attempts a game isn't bad, averaging 17.2 points on just 38.4% efficiency is his lowest since his rookie season. However, his impact extends beyond scoring on his own. VanVleet has solidly fallen as the primary facilitator, averaging career-highs in assists per game and assist-to-turnover ratio. The crafty pick-and-roll duo between him and Alperen Sengun is ranked third in the NBA. A magician feeding the ball to his teammates, VanVleet has already four games where he's reached double-digit assists.

“I think they're [Sengun and VanVleet] a good combination, obviously,” Udoka mentioned on Thursday's practice before heading to Los Angeles. “Their two-man game has been really good. Fred is excellent in finding him [Sengun] in the pocket. We've been running Fred with longer lineups a lot.”

Taking Care Of The Basketball

His leadership among young talents in Sengun, Jabari Smith Jr., Amen Thompson, and Jalen Green, is helping elevate the team's performance, especially with taking care of the basketball. Coach Udoka remarked on VanVleet being an extension of his coaching on the court, and how his influence in playmaking is contagious to his young teammates:

“[Fred] has always been that high assist-to-turnover guy and that makes our whole team, in general, has really improved in that area. Teams that move the ball really well turn it over a lot. You look at Golden State, some of those teams.”

VanVleet's veteran presence, along with his lengthy experience in Toronto, has been crucial in transforming the young Rockets into one of the better teams in the Western Conference.