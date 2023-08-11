James Harden doesn’t want to be on the Philadelphia 76ers next season. After the Sixers refused to give him a contract extension, he opted into the final year of his deal and requested a trade. One of the rumored potential destinations was the Houston Rockets, but Rockets great Tracy McGrady said those rumors never made any sense.

McGrady appeared on the Scoop B Radio Podcast with host Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson, and the host asked the Basketball Hall of Famer, “Did you ever buy the smoke that James Harden would find his way to the Houston Rockets?”

“No. It didn’t make basketball sense, And I know James wants to win a championship. Coming to Houston is not winning a championship. Coming to Houston, that is not going to win you a championship,” McGrady said.

For our discussion on Wemby's potential to surpass LeBron, listen below:

And because McGrady believes that “The Beard” truly wants to win a ring, he thinks that there must be more than meets the eye to Harden’s demand to get away from Joel Embiid and the Sixers.

“Him getting out of Philly — again, and I’ve said this on record — I really don’t understand it because you are a championship-contending team that’s playing alongside the MVP of last year’s season,” McGrady reasoned. “However, with him wanting to get out of that situation, there has to be something that we don’t know about because, again, it doesn't make basketball sense.”

Tracy McGrady doesn’t get into exactly what he thinks is going on off the court in Philly, but it is some interesting insight from a player who has been there before. And, it also seemingly shuts the door to Jamed Harden returning to the Rockets any time soon.