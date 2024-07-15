In his first two NBA summer-league appearances, rookie guard Reed Sheppard has dazzled for the Houston Rockets. Recently, Atlanta Hawks standout Trae Young shared a post on social media praising Sheppard's performance.

“Reed Sheppard nice y’all,” said Young in X(formerly Twitter).

Sheppard only played a single season with Kentucky basketball, averaging 12.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 2.5 steals per game. Across 33 games, including five starts, he shot an impressive 53.6% from the field and maintained a stellar 52.1% from three-point range.

Reed Sheppard's impressive Summer League so far

Reed Sheppard, selected third overall by the Houston Rockets in the 2024 NBA Draft just last month, is widely regarded as one of the most promising offensive talents in his draft class.

The Rockets rookie showcased his skills on Sunday night as he led Houston to a 109-91 Summer League victory over Alex Sarr and the Washington Wizards in Las Vegas.

Sheppard was dominant in the first half, scoring 11 points on 4-for-5 shooting from the field. He also contributed three rebounds, two assists, and two steals.

By the end of the game, Sheppard finished with 22 points, six rebounds, seven assists, and five steals. The Rockets rookie also made 9 of 15 field goal attempts and connected on 1 of 5 three-point attempts.

Since being selected third overall in the 2024 NBA Draft in June, Sheppard has been averaging 22.5 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds, 3 steals, and 2.0 blocks per game in just 31 minutes. He's shooting over 55% from the field and an impressive 45% from beyond the arc.

Reed Sheppard's impressive stats have translated into wins for the Rockets, who have started the Summer League 2-0 with commanding 18-point victories.

Fitting in with the Houston Rockets

Sheppard joins a Rockets squad brimming with youth and potential, including Alperen Sengun, Jalen Green, and Jabari Smith Jr. Last season, the Rockets made notable strides, ending the year as the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 41-41 record.

Reed Sheppard faces competition for minutes in Houston's guard rotation, where players like Jalen Green and Fred VanVleet are also vying for playing time. Certain fans argue that Sheppard's impressive showing in the Summer League justifies him earning playing time despite the crowded guard position.

Sheppard and the Rockets are looking for their third straight win as they face off against Ron Holland II and the Detroit Pistons on Monday.

Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young on the other hand, concluded the season with averages of 25.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists, and 1.3 steals per game, shooting 43.0% from the field and 37.3% from three-point range over 54 games. The Atlanta Hawks star also earned his third NBA All-Star Game appearance.

The Hawks did not make the NBA playoffs for the first time since 2020.

However the Atlanta Hawks' top pick Zaccharie Risacher had a disappointing performance against the San Antonio Spurs. The 19-year-old struggled, scoring only 11 points on 4-of-12 shooting in a narrow 79-76 loss. He managed to make just one of his seven three-point attempts and contributed five rebounds, two assists, and a block.

Risacher's disappointing showing followed a promising Summer League debut where he scored 18 points and grabbed five rebounds.