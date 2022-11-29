Published November 29, 2022

Nikola Jokic is one of the most unique players to ever grace the NBA hardwood. That’s why any comparisons to the Denver Nuggets MVP shouldn’t be taken for granted.

With the Houston Rockets playing back-to-back games against Jokic’s Nuggets, he was asked about second-year big man Alperen Sengun, who shares some similarities and admittedly models his game after the Serbian center.

Jokic was vocal on Sengun being “really talented” but believes the Rockets still aren’t doing enough to maximize him to his full potential – and that of their “sometimes stagnant” offense as well.

“Maybe it’s gonna sound weird but I think they need to play a little bit more through him. Sometimes they look a little bit more stagnant with all the threes,” said Nikola Jokic on the Rockets’ use of Sengun.

“The guy has the talent. He can pass the ball. He can post up. He has touch around the rim.”

Nikola Jokic speaks highly of Alperen Sengun 💎 🎥 @nuggetspic.twitter.com/lTy4rktDPD — FIBA (@FIBA) November 29, 2022

With promising scorers like Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. in the Houston lineup, it’s hard to take the ball out of their developing backcourt’s hands. But just imagine what Nikola Jokic could do if he had Green, Porter, and Jabari Smith Jr. ready to feast off his passes. The offense would likely become spectacular once they get the chemistry down.

That’s perhaps the vision the Joker sees from Sengun down the line. Alpy may not ever turn into as prolific a playmaker as his idol, but getting more burn as the offensive hub could do wonders to help free up the Rockets’ more lethal scoring threats.