The Houston Rockets have been one of the top teams in the Western Conference this season. The Rockets recently advanced to the elimination round of the NBA Cup, before losing to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Despite the loss, there is plenty for the Rockets to build upon going forward, but as the NBA trade deadline draws closer, the Rockets could look to offload a player or two in a trade.

The Rockets have put together a solid young core, but what they have lacked was veteran leadership to help steer the ship. They addressed those concerns last offseason with the additions of Fred VanVleet, Dillon Brooks, and Jeff Green, but as the Rockets have identified the key players in their rotation, others have been squeezed out.

Some of those players who have been unable to crack the main rotation could be prime candidates to be moved in a trade this season. Right now, it seems like the Rockets have found a good mix between their young players and their veteran guys.

Two players who have been unable to find consistent playing time this season are Jae'Sean Tate and Cam Whitmore. Both are in completely different stages of their NBA careers. Tate is an older player who has shown what he is in the NBA, while Whitmore is a little bit more unknown considering his age and small sample size. But before the NBA trade deadline arrives, the Rockets should consider moving either player.

Jae'Sean Tate's dwindling role for Rockets



Tate's journey to the NBA can be seen as an inspiring one. He went undrafted in 2018, and began his professional basketball career in Germany. Following a year in Germany, he played a year in the Australian NBL. He got his first chance in the NBA with the Rockets ahead of the 2020-21 season.

That year, Tate played well enough to make the All-Rookie First Team, and the Rockets looked like they had a gem on their hands. That was also the season the Rockets moved Russell Westbrook in a trade with the Washington Wizards and James Harden in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets, signaling a roster reset.

Tate appeared to be a part of the team's core moving into a rebuild. He followed up his stellar rookie season with a strong second year, becoming a full-time starter. But in recent seasons, Tate's role and minutes have decreased, and this year, he found himself out of the rotation altogether.

And yet, he can still be a valuable player on a contending team.

During the Rockets' win against the Los Angeles Clippers back on Dec. 8, Tate was called into duty due to injuries. He played a season-high 18 minutes and finished with six points, four rebounds, two assists and one steal. But with the Rockets fully healthy, he just doesn't have a spot in the rotation anymore.

Tate is only 29 years old and is set to hit unrestricted free agency in the offseason. The team exercised their option on him this past offseason, and his salary is very team-friendly. But if the Rockets aren't going to use him, they should trade him to a team that could benefit from a solid wing defender who can contribute all-around.

Cam Whitmore's future with the Rockets



When the Rockets landed Whitmore with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, the general consensus was that they had grabbed a lottery talent in the middle of the first round. He sure gave credence to those opinions being named the 2023 NBA Summer League MVP.

He ended up putting together a strong rookie season to the tune of 12.3 points while shooting 45.4 percent from the field and 35.9 percent from the three-point line while suiting up in 47 games. The Rockets even went so far as to shut him down during the 2024 summer league after continuing his dominance.

But this season, he's been unable to crack the rotation and is playing fewer minutes than he did as a rookie. He was recently assigned to the Rockets' G League team, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. Rookie Reed Shepard has already seemed to pass Whitmore on the depth chart.

There's no question that Whitmore is a talented player. During his recent stint in the G League, he averaged 19.3 points, 5.6 rebound and 2.6 assists while shooting 50.6 percent from the field and 40.7 percent from the three-point line. The Rockets just need to determine if he's a player they see a future for on the roster. If not, the Rockets should move him in a trade.