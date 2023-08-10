The Houston Rockets had a very successful 2023 NBA Draft, and not only because they landed Amen Thompson at No. 4 overall. With the 20th pick in the Draft, Houston also selected Villanova forward Cam Whitmore.

Whitmore was highly touted entering the draft and was expected to go in the top 10 of the 2023 Draft, but fell all the way to the Rockets at No. 20. Interestingly enough, Houston acquired the option to swap their 2023 first round pick swap with the LA Clippers in the Luke Kennard deal at the February NBA trade deadline.

Cam Whitmore was a man on a mission during the NBA 2K24 Summer League, feeling slighted and disrespected that he dropped 10 spots in the draft. He finished the summer exhibition tournament winning MVP, 19.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 2.5 steals on 44.7 percent shooting from the field.

Whitmore spoke with ClutchPoints after Summer league about bei-ng disrespected in the Draft and having something to prove.

Tomer Azarly: You play harder than seemingly everyone out there. Where does that mentality come from?

Cam Whitmore: Just playing hard comes from my background. My parents, my teammates, my future teammates, previous teammates. Everybody just building me up to my level and telling me who I am, reminding me who I am. I'm just going out there and playing hard.

You won Summer League MVP. What's next for you?

This is just the start, the beginning. The start of me showing showcasing my talent, showcasing my abilities that I am a great pick, I’m a top pick, and I’m here for a reason.

How much pride do you take in the fact that nobody can outmuscle you and you're only 19?

I got a lot of confidence in myself, but I know nobody can outmuscle me and if you have that confidence, it’ll pay off in the end.

What’s been the feedback from some of the Houston Rockets coaches about your game and what they want you to work on?

They just told me play hard, play together, and also they tell me every day to just play my game. That’s really the only thing he tells me. Just play my game and everything will come to me.

What would you say is your greatest strength and what would you say is your biggest weakness that you'd like to work on?

I would say work on my midrange game and getting my teammates involved more, find the open shot.

You play with an aggression that appears to be unmatched out there like you have a chip on you shoulder. Do you think that energy and aggression you play with is one of your best traits?

Most definitely. The way I was picked and disrespected from the start, from the beginning, I just have that chip on my shoulder and that motivation has allowed me to display my talents on the floor.