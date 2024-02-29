The Houston Rockets go on the road to take on the Phoenix Suns Thursday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Rockets-Suns prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Rockets are 25-33 this season, so they are not having the year they have hoped for. They have also lost four of their last five games. Houston has played the Suns twice this season, and they have split those two games. In the games, Alperen Sengun has averaged 20.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game to lead the team. Jalen Green is right behind him with 18.5 points per game against Phoenix while Fred VanVleet and Jabari Smith Jr have both had good numbers, as well. As a team, the Rockets are scoring 113.5 points per game in the two matchups with the Suns.
The Suns are 34-24 this season, and they have won three of their last five. They are coming off a win over the Los Angeles Lakers, though. In their two games with the Rockets, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker have combined to average 50.0 points, 15.0 rebounds, and 16.5 assists per game. Durant is averaging a triple-double in the two games. As a team, the Suns have scored 119.5 points per game against the Rockets. Bradley Beal and Eric Gordon are both questionable for this game, but Jusuf Nurkic should suit up, despite his sore ankle.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Rockets-Suns Odds
Houston Rockets: +8.5 (-110)
Moneyline: +295
Phoenix Suns: -8.5 (-110)
Moneyline: -370
Over: 232.5 (-110)
Under: 232.5 (-110)
How to Watch Rockets-Suns
Time: 9 PM ET/6 PM PT
TV: Space City Home Network, AZ Family Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Rockets Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Rockets are a good defensive team, and they need to showcase that in this game. They are 13th in the NBA with 113.1 points allowed per game, but they allow the fifth-lowest field goal percentage, second-lowest three-point percentage. The Rockets do a good job contesting shots and making sure their opponents do not get anything easy. Houston needs to continue being tough if they want to get themselves back in the win column.
When the Rockets allow under 115 points this season, they are 22-10. That is 22 of their 25 wins. The Rockets need to lock it in on defense and make sure they do not let the Suns get to 115 points. If they do that, this game is very winnable for them.
Why The Suns Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Suns are a good team, and when Kevin Durant and Devin Booker both play, they are very good. When both of them play, the Suns are 25-16. What makes them so dangerous is their abilities to score evenly. They are willing to let one another shine and it shows. Kevin Durant is scoring 27.1 points per game in those 41 games while Devin Booker is averaging 27.4. If these two get going in this one, the Suns are not going to lose.
It is important to keep in mind how bad the Rockets are on the road. Houston is a very good home team, but on the road they are 5-23. With that, the Rockets are 14-25 against teams .500 and above. Houston struggles on the road, and against good teams. Unfortunately for them, the Suns are a good team and the home team. Phoenix should be able to take advantage of that.
Final Rockets-Suns Prediction & Pick
I do not want to overlook the Rockets road struggles. For that reason, I am going to take the Suns to cover this spread, and win with ease.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Rockets-Suns Prediction & Pick: Suns -8.5 (-110), Over 232.5 (-110)