We're back for another one of our NBA betting predictions and picks as we're set to bring you coverage for our next cross-conference matchup between two young rosters. The Houston Rockets (20-23*) will take on the Brooklyn Nets (17-27) as both teams hope to reverse their recent fortunes. Check out our NBA odds series for our Rockets-Nets prediction and pick.

The Houston Rockets are currently third in the Southwest Division and they're holding the 11-spot in the Western Conference standings. They've had a rough stretch the last 10 games going just 3-7. They come into this one following back-to-back home losses against the Celtics and Trail Blazers, hoping they can turn their luck around on the road.

The Brooklyn Nets are currently fourth in the Atlantic Division and also sitting in the 11-spot in the Eastern Conference. They're just 2-8 in their last 10 and ride a three-game losing streak heading into this contest. They lost a 94-96 heartbreaker to the Minnesota Timberwolves their last time out, so they'll hope to improve on their 10-12 home record.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Rockets-Nets Odds

Houston Rockets: +4 (-110)

Moneyline: +140

Brooklyn Nets: -4 (-110)

Moneyline: -170

Over: 218.5 (-110)

Under: 218.5 (-110)

How to Watch Rockets vs. Nets

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET/ 3:00 p.m. PT

TV: YES Network, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Rockets Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Rockets have been depleted in their forward positions for much of the season and they can't seem to get a consistent rhythm going with any of the players in the four-spot. Jabari Smith Jr. has missed some time this season and Tari Eason continues to remain out. While Alperen Sengun has been exceeding his expectations, they're putting a ton of pressure on him to produce at such a young age. They played a great game on offense their last time out against the Trail Blazers with only eight team turnovers, but they couldn't keep up in an extra overtime period as they clearly lacked depth off the bench. They're lucky to be catching an equally struggling Nets team, so this game could be a good opportunity for them to avoid another close loss and finish with a win.

The Rockets seem to have a lot of things going for them on the offensive side of the ball, but they're going to need to work on their defense if they want to stay competitive against good teams. They don't have a ton of size along the perimeters and while Fred VanVleet has been a willing defender all season, they could see some trouble against the tall wings of Brooklyn. They're just 4-15 in their away games this season so they'll have to be perfect coming in off of back-to-back games on the road.

Why The Nets Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Nets' last two games have been heartbreaking losses at home, but at least they can hang their hat on playing competitive games against both the Knicks and Timberwolves on consecutive nights. They held a lead through significant points of both of those games, but ultimately couldn't hang on in the fourth quarters. The Rockets have been a pesky team all year, so the Nets can fully-expect another tough game with them on their heels. Mikal Bridges is coming in off two 20+ point nights and we've seen Nic Claxton get back to being his dominant self against some tough defenses. With the frontcourt of Houston hurting, Claxton could be in line for a big performance from the paint and rebounding the ball.

The Nets should have a slight advantage here with the experience of both Spencer Dinwiddie and Mikal Bridges running their offense. They're both great at creating their own shots and can keep up with the output of Houston's guards. The Nets are also a much more sound team defensively and while the Rockets are sixth league-wide in fewest turnovers, the Nets are right behind them in seventh-place. Look for Mikal Bridges to be aggressive in attacking the hoop early as he tries to draw fouls and find free points at the line.

Final Rockets-Nets Prediction & Pick

This should be a solid game between two teams desperately looking for a win. At the moment, the Rockets are a bit depleted and they've struggled on the road all season. Nic Claxton could be the difference for the Nets as they'll have the defensive advantage with him in the paint. Both teams are very good at limiting turnovers, so this game could be decided by whoever makes the least amount of mistakes.

For our prediction, we'll side with the Brooklyn Nets to cover. They're a much better at home than the Rockets are on the road and it should be a noticeable factor given their last meeting was in Houston. Let's take the Brooklyn Nets to break their losing streak and pick up this win at home.

Final Rockets-Nets Prediction & Pick: Brooklyn Nets -4 (-110)