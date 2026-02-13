A few years ago, after Vince McMahon stepped down from the position of power and walked out of WWE following the emergence of the Janel Grant lawsuit, TKO tookover. However, since TKO's takeover, WWE has undergone several management and operations changes.

With ticket prices soaring, fans have also witnessed a reduction in live show dates, as well as shorter match cards. Although among these changes, a common occurrence has remained the ticket price debate.

Recently, as per a report from WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, it was noted that the Stamford-based promotion held a multi-department meeting over the ticket sales for WrestleMania 42. The current ticket distributed range per night is 36,000, which is roughly 10,000 tickets per night behind what they had last year. All departments have now also been tasked with promotions and strategies to boost ticket sales as well as increase the momentum as the promotion heads toward WrestleMania.

Last year's event secured a range of 56,000-60,000 tickets per night, which roughly brings the total to 118,641. With still a couple of months left for WrestleMania, WWE can hope to reach its desired number. Although Fightful Select also claimed that WWE “plans to keep ticket pricing as is for the time being.”

As of this writing, WrestleMania 42 tickets are currently priced from nosebleed seats for $266.80 to $8,998.00 for Section A1 on the floor. Elite VIP package tickets are also available for a combined two-night experience, where ticket prices go up to $46,219 for one person (prices from the original Ticketmaster listing, no resale numbers included). WWE WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Apr. 18-19, 2026.