Cal Quantrill will take the mound for the Rockies in the finale of their series with the Padres on Sunday. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rockies-Padres prediction and pick.

Rockies-Tigers Projected Starters

Cal Quantrill vs. Carl Edwards

Cal Quantrill (7-7) with a 4.50 ERA and a 1.39 WHIP

Last Start: Cal Quantrill allowed seven runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out four over 3.2 innings in a no-decision Tuesday versus the Angels.

2024 Road Splits: Cal Quantrill has surprisingly been worse on the road than at home where he is 4-4 with a 5.02 ERA with a 1.39 WHIP.

Carl Edwards (0-0) with a 0.00 ERA

Last Start: Carl Edwards had been with Triple-A Iowa in the Cubs organization before being released last month. He was then signed by the Padres and will now make his first start in the majors this season.

2024 Home Splits: Carl Edwards is making his 2024 debut.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rockies-Padres Odds

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-188)

Moneyline: +122

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (+155)

Moneyline: -144

Over: 7.5 (-105)

Under: 7.5 (-115)

How to Watch Rockies vs. Padres

Time: 4:10 PM ET/1:10 PM PT

TV: MLB Extra Innings

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Rockies Will Cover The Spread/Win

Cal Quantrill has shown signs of improvement in his recent outings. In his last start on July 19th against the Giants, he pitched 6 innings, allowing only 3 earned runs while striking out 5 batters. This performance helped lower his season ERA to 4.50, which is respectable considering he pitches half his games at Coors Field. Quantrill’s ability to limit home runs (only 2 allowed in his last 4 starts) could be crucial against the Padres’ power hitters.

While the Rockies have struggled on the road this season, they still possess dangerous hitters who can break out at any time. Playing at Petco Park, which is more pitcher-friendly than Coors Field, might actually benefit some of Colorado’s hitters by allowing them to focus on contact rather than trying to hit for power.

Carl Edwards Jr. has not been a regular starter for the Padres this season. In fact, recent reports indicate he was released by the Cubs’ Triple-A affiliate in March. If he’s starting for the Padres, it likely means he’s been recently called up or is being used as an opener. This uncertainty could work in the Rockies’ favor, as Edwards may not be fully stretched out or acclimated to the major league level.

The Rockies’ bullpen has shown flashes of effectiveness, as evidenced by Victor Vodnik’s recent save against the Padres. If Quantrill can provide a quality start and hand the ball to a fresh bullpen, Colorado could have a recipe for success.

This game will likely come down to execution on the day. Quantrill will need to continue his recent form, the Rockies’ offense must capitalize on scoring opportunities, and their bullpen will have to hold any lead they might secure. If these elements come together, the Rockies could indeed leave San Diego with a victory on Sunday.

Why The Padres Will Cover The Spread/Win

Carl Edwards Jr. has recently joined the Padres organization, signing a minor league contract in July. This fresh start could provide Edwards with renewed motivation and a chance to prove himself at the major league level. While he hasn’t pitched in the majors in his career, his recent performance in Triple-A Iowa (1.85 ERA over 24.1 innings) suggests he still has effective stuff.

Playing at Petco Park gives the Padres a significant advantage. The ballpark is known for being pitcher-friendly, which could benefit Edwards and the Padres’ pitching staff. Additionally, the Padres’ familiarity with their home field could give their hitters an edge against Quantrill.

Cal Quantrill has had some inconsistent performances recently. In his last three starts, he’s posted ERAs of 22.50, 3.60, and 4.50. This volatility could be exploited by the Padres’ lineup, especially if Quantrill struggles with his command early in the game.

Historically, the Rockies have struggled on the road, particularly when transitioning from the high altitude of Coors Field to sea-level ballparks. This adjustment could work in the Padres’ favor, potentially impacting the Rockies’ offensive output.

If Edwards is indeed being used as an opener or in a limited role, the Padres’ bullpen depth could be a deciding factor. The ability to mix and match relievers throughout the game could give the Padres an edge in neutralizing the Rockies’ lineup.

Final Rockies-Padres Prediction & Pick

In Sunday’s matchup, I predict the Padres will edge out the Rockies. Carl Edwards Jr., recently signed by the Padres, brings fresh motivation and has shown solid form in Triple-A. Petco Park’s pitcher-friendly environment will likely benefit Edwards and the Padres’ bullpen. Meanwhile, Cal Quantrill has been inconsistent in his recent starts, which the Padres’ potent lineup, led by Manny Machado., could exploit. Additionally, the Rockies’ historical struggles on the road further tilt the balance in favor of the Padres. Expect a close game, but the Padres’ home-field advantage and offensive firepower should secure them the win.

Final Rockies-Padres Prediction & Pick: San Diego Padres ML (-144), Over 7.5 (-105)