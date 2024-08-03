ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Colorado Rockies and San Diego Padres meet for Game 2 of a 3-game series at Petco Park! It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rockies-Padres prediction and pick.

Rockies-Padres Projected Starters

Tanner Gordon vs. Martin Perez

Tanner Gordon (0-3) with an 8.80 ERA, 12 K's, 1.76 WHIP.

Last Start: 6.0 innings, nine hits, four earned runs, zero walks, five K's in the 5-0 loss to the San Francisco Giants.

2024 Road Splits: (0-2) with a 10.00 ERA, 8 K's in 9.0 innings.

Martin Perez (2-5) with a 5.20 ERA, 63 strikeouts, 1.65 WHIP in 83 innings. He will be making his Padres debut after being acquired from the Pittsburgh Pirates at the trade deadline.

Last Start: 6.0 innings, four hits, zero runs, five walks, two K's in the 5-0 win over the St. Louis Cardinals.

2024 Home Splits: (1-2) with a 4.24 ERA. At Petco Park in his career, Perez has 7.2 innings, nine hits allowed, four earned runs, and five walks.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rockies-Padres Odds

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +168

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (+100)

Moneyline: -200

Over: 8.5 (-106)

Under: 8.5 (-114)

How to Watch Rockies vs. Padres

Time: 8:40 PM ET/5:40 PM PT

TV: MLB.TV

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Rockies Will Cover The Spread/Win

Colorado has now beaten the Padres five straight times. The Rockies also have seen a lot of success against Perez in the last few seasons. Five hitters have at least a .333 average against him a combined .369 against the active hitters in the Rockies roster right now. If the Rockies' offense shows up, they have a chance to win their fourth straight game at Petco Park. The last time these two squads met down in the Gaslamp, the Rockies swept the Padres.

Ryan McMahon, Ezequiel Tovar, and Brendan Doyle are all names to pay attention to in this game. Tovar and Doyle hit the ball well against lefties and McMahon had proven to stay consistent against lefties with a .278 average and .818 OPS.

Tanner Gordon has just three starts in his young career. The 26-year-old has pitched at least six innings twice which is a good sign. The longer he is out there, the better chances of Colorado covering.

Why The Padres Will Cover The Spread/Win

Perez has been a name that Padres general manager A.J. Preller is accustomed to. Preller used to be the assistant GM for the Texas Rangers, who Perez played nine seasons for (three with Preller). Perez is coming off a great start that was the best of his season, going 6.0 innings against the rising Cardinals. The Padres are down some starters, so they need Perez to come in and pick up where he left off. The Padres need at least five innings from him tonight.

The Padres are facing a young right-hander with a high ERA. After losing Game 1 Friday night, the Padres need the bats to come alive tonight. The Padres are good at working long counts and if they can force Gordon to walk a few of them, then that will set up a huge inning. If the Padres get to him early, then they will cruise to a win.

Expect the lefties to have a huge day today. Luis Arraez, Jake Cronenworth, Jurickson Profar, and Jackson Merrill have been dominating right-handed pitching as of late. Profar has an OPS of .825 against right-handers, while Cronenworth has an OPS of .816. Furthermore, Arraez is batting .325 against righties and lastly, Merrill leads all of them with an OPS of .839.

Final Rockies-Padres Prediction & Pick

The Padres bounce back after a Game 1 loss and cover the spread at home against a division rival they struggle to beat.

Final Rockies-Padres Prediction & Pick: Padres -1.5 (+100)