We're ready for another betting prediction and pick for Saturday's MLB slate as we turn our attention towards this next interleague matchup. The New York Mets will visit the Los Angeles Angels for the second game of their current three-game series. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Mets-Angels prediction and pick.

Mets-Angels Projected Starters

David Peterson (LHP) vs. Jose Soriano (RHP)

David Peterson (5-1) with a 3.52 ERA …

Last Start: 7/28 @ ATL (L) – 5.0 IP, 4 ER, 7 K

2024 Road Splits: (3-0) with a 3.18 ERA, .257 OBA, 19 K, 28.1 IP

Jose Soriano (6-7) with a 3.69 ERA …

Last Start: 7/28 vs. OAK (W) – 2.2 IP, 3 ER, 2 K

2024 Home Splits: (2-4) with a 5.19 ERA, .270 OBA, 30 K, 34.2 IP

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mets-Angels Odds

New York Mets: -1.5 (+126)

Moneyline: -126

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-152)

Moneyline: +108

Over: 9.5 (+100)

Under: 9.5 (-122)

How to Watch Mets vs. Angels

Time: 9:38 p.m. ET/ 6:38 p.m. PT

TV: MLB Network, SportsNet New York, Fox Sports West, MLB.TV

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Mets Will Cover The Spread/Win

The New York Mets are currently third in the National League East race and they sit eight games back of the leading Philadelphia Phillies. They've gone 7-3 in their last 10 games leading into this series and their offense has been firing on all cylinders as of late, reeling off series wins against the Yankees and Twins. They rank sixth league-wide in runs scored (526) and if they can continue to notch extra-base hits at this rate, they'll be a dangerous team competing for the National League Wild Card.

The Mets will send David Peterson back to the mound following his most recent loss to the Braves. He gave up four-earned in five innings of work and it marked the first loss on his record for the season. Aside from that blunder, he's been one of the Mets' best pitchers on the road and has bounced back tremendously following hip surgery. His strikeout balls have been dialed-in as of late and with the way this team has been hitting the ball, he should be pitching behind a few runs of support here.

Why The Angels Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Los Angeles Angels are currently fourth in the American League West and they sit 9.5 games back of the leading Houston Astros. It's been another down season by their standards and they recently suffered the greatest loss imaginable – losing Mike Trout for the rest of 2024 with a meniscus tear. They've been in this position before, but it can't be good to watch such a generational talent like Trout go to waste due to injury. Still, the Angels will have to salvage whatever's left of the season and gear towards a new year and a new goal.

Their starting pitcher in this contest is likely to be Jose Soriano behind his 6-7 record. His record at home stands at 2-4, but the Angels have managed wins in his last three consecutive appearances. He gave up a total of five runs through those three appearances and after notching just two innings in his last game, he'll be looking to take this start deeper and give his team a chance to get going from the plate. The Mets rank near the middle of the league as a pitching staff, but they're sixth in opponent batting average and can find the win if they stifle the Mets' bats.

Final Mets-Angels Prediction & Pick

The Mets and Angels will meet for the first time this season and both ball clubs are heading in opposite directions. While the Mets have a solid winning record, they'll need to pick the pace up even more if they want to catch up to the Braves and Phillies atop the standings. The Angels are in a fairly deep hole and after just losing Mike Trout to injury, it'll be interesting to see what kind of resolve they show for the rest of this season.

As far as the pitching matchup, we'll have to give the edge to David Peterson and his stellar play on the road this year. He's been great all around and prior to his last start, he was dealing against teams while allowing less than three runs in five starts. Look for him to have a bounce-back performance in this one as the Mets capture another important win.

For our final prediction, we're going to side with the New York Mets to get the win and eventually win this series. The injury to Mike Trout is bound to hurt the morale of the Angels and the Mets have been playing with more energy over the last 10 games. Let's roll with the road team to continue their success in opposing ballparks.

Final Mets-Angels Prediction & Pick: New York Mets ML (-126)