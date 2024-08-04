The Cincinnati Bengals will enter the 2024-2025 NFL season with renewed hope and optimism behind the confident mind and rocket powered right arm of quarterback Joe Burrow, the ex-LSU Tigers star and Ohio State Buckeyes backup who now has the stage all to himself in Cinci.

Burrow has more weapons around him this season than ever before, with Tee Higgins, Ja'Marr Chase and Mike Gesicki expected to power the passing game. At running back, the Bengals are moving on from Joe Mixon with Chase Brown as the team's likely starter. Chase Brown appears primed and ready for a possible breakout season.

Recently Orlando Brown, the left tackle charged with blocking for Chase Brown, shared a confident take that will fire up Cincinnati fans.

Orlando Brown's statement coincided with positive injury updates on a duo of rookies. An injury timeline was also revealed for a pair of Bengals defenders.

Orlando Brown is a four-time Pro Bowler who knows talented teammates when he sees them. What he said about Chase Brown could foreshadow the difference between a Super Bowl appearance and another year on the outside looking in.

Chase Brown gets preseason hype

Orlando Brown had strong words while discussing Brown.

“If I could play fantasy football, I'd take (Chase Brown) as my first running back,” Orlando Brown said.

Chase Brown had 179 yards on 44 carries last season for a 4.1 average. Chase Brown also had 14 receptions for 156 yards and a touchdown. The ex-Illinois Fighting Illini running back will compete for carries with Zack Moss and Treyveon Williams this season.

Chris Evans is a dynamic playmaker who showed he can do some of the same things Chase Brown does when he gets his hands on the football, albeit in limited action with the Bengals last season.

Cincinnati: Contender or pretender?

The question on everyone's minds in the Queen City is whether Cincinnati will be a contender or pretender this season. Burrow's return means that the Bengals will again have an offense that can go pass-for-pass and rush-for-rush with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

The Bengals vs. Chiefs matchup is set for September 15, one week after Coach Zac Taylor and the Bengals face-off against the New England Patriots in week one.

Zac Taylor's team is bursting at the seams with talent on both sides of the ball but not everyone in the projected starting lineup has a history of success at the highest level. Chase Brown dominated in Big Ten play during his college days and is now on the verge of a potential 1,000-yard season, which means that Bengals fans could expect plenty of fireworks, and wins, this season.