Chris Flexen will take the mound for the White Sox in the finale of their series with the Twins on Saturday night. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a White Sox-Twins prediction and pick.

White Sox-Twins Projected Starters

Chris Flexen vs. Simeon Woods Richardson

Chris Flexen (2-10) with a 5.13 ERA and a 1.42 WHIP

Last Start: Chris Flexen did not factor into the decision in Monday’s 8-5 loss to the Royals, allowing two runs on nine hits and no walks over six innings. He struck out two.

2024 Road Splits: Chris Flexen has been abysmal on the road where he is 1-5 with a 5.83 ERA and 1.36 WHIP.

Simeon Woods Richardson (3-2) with a 3.74 ERA and a 1.18 WHIP

Last Start: Simeon Woods Richardson took the loss Monday against the Mets, allowing six runs on seven hits and three walks over 3.1 innings. He struck out two.

2024 Home Splits: Simeon Woods Richardson has been better at home than on the road where he is 1-0 with a 3.09 ERA and 1.01 WHIP.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: White Sox-Twins Odds

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (+104)

Moneyline: +225

Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (-125)

Moneyline: -275

Over: 8.5 (-112)

Under: 8.5 (-108)

How to Watch White Sox vs. Twins

Time: 2:10 PM ET/11:10 AM PT

TV: Bally Sports North, NBC Sports Chicago, MLB Extra Innings

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The White SoxWill Cover The Spread/Win

Chris Flexen, while having struggled this season, brings valuable major league experience to the mound. With over 400 innings pitched in the big leagues, Flexen has faced a variety of lineups and situations. This experience could prove crucial in navigating the Twins’ batting order, especially in key moments of the game.

Despite their overall struggles this season, the White Sox still possess dangerous hitters who can change the game with one swing. Players like Luis Robert Jr. and Andrew Vaughn have shown flashes of brilliance and could pose a significant threat to the young Woods Richardson.

Simeon Woods Richardson, while a promising prospect, is still relatively new to the major league level. This inexperience could be exploited by the veteran hitters in the White Sox lineup. The pressure of a Sunday start against a division rival might also affect the young pitcher’s performance.

Given their disappointing season, the White Sox players may be extra motivated to prove themselves in the final months. This hunger for redemption could translate into a focused, determined performance on the field.

This game will likely come down to execution on the day. Flexen will need to leverage his experience to navigate the Twins’ lineup, the White Sox offense must capitalize on scoring opportunities, and their bullpen will have to hold any lead they might secure. If these elements align, the White Sox could indeed leave Minnesota with a victory on Sunday.

Why The Twins Will Cover The Spread/Win

Simeon Woods Richardson has been a bright spot for the Twins this season. With a 3-2 record, a solid 3.74 ERA, and a WHIP of 1.18, he has demonstrated the ability to control games effectively. His ability to mix pitches and maintain composure under pressure could be crucial against a White Sox lineup that has struggled to find consistency.

Chris Flexen’s season has been marred by inconsistency. With a 2-10 record and a 5.13 ERA, Flexen has had difficulty maintaining control and limiting damage. His recent outings have been particularly rough, including a start against the Royals where he allowed seven earned runs in just 4 2/3 innings. This inconsistency could be exploited by the Twins’ offense, which has shown the capability to capitalize on pitchers who struggle with command.

The Twins have been formidable at home this season, boasting a 30-21 record at Target Field. The familiarity with their home environment and the support of the home crowd provides a significant advantage. The Twins’ hitters, including standout performers like Royce Lewis and Byron Buxton, tend to perform better at home, which could spell trouble for Flexen and the White Sox.

The White Sox have had a tough time on the road this season, which could further tilt the balance in favor of the Twins. Traveling to a hostile environment and facing a pitcher in good form like Woods Richardson can be a daunting task for any team, especially one that has struggled with consistency.

The Twins’ bullpen has been reliable this season, often stepping up to maintain leads and close out games. If Woods Richardson can provide a solid start and hand the game over to the bullpen with a lead, the Twins’ relievers are more than capable of shutting down the White Sox’s offense. This bullpen depth gives the Twins a significant edge in late-game situations.

Final White Sox-Twins Prediction & Pick

The Twins will have the edge over the White Sox in this matchup. Simeon Woods Richardson has shown promise with a 3.74 ERA and 1.18 WHIP over 91.1 innings this season. While his strikeout rate isn’t exceptional, he’s limited walks effectively. In contrast, Chris Flexen has struggled with consistency, posting a 5.13 ERA. The Twins’ home field advantage and stronger offensive lineup should also factor in their favor. Woods Richardson’s youth and potential upside, combined with the Twins’ overall team performance, make them the side in this matchup.

Final White Sox-Tigers Prediction & Pick: Minnesota Twins -1.5 (-125), Over 8.5 (-112)