The Houston Texans are approaching an exciting era ahead of the 2024-25 NFL season. However, the Texans had plenty of thrilling times from 2003 to 2016 when all-time great wide receiver Andre Johnson played for the team. Johnson gave a heartfelt message when he was enshrined as a Class of 2024 Pro Hall of Fame inductee.

“I'm happy as hell again… to be your first to be your first Pro Football Hall of Famer,” an emotional Johnson said while giving his speech, via the NFL's X (formerly Twitter) account.

Andre Johnson spent the first 12 years of his NFL career with the Texans. After several years of stout production, he took a huge leap in 2008. The former Miami Dolphin hauled in 1,575 yards and eight touchdowns. One year later, Johnson amassed 1,569 yards and a career-high nine TDs. He eventually achieved his career-high in yardage during the 2012-13 season, where he totaled a mark of 1,598.

Johnson left Houston in 2015 and spent one season with the Indianapolis Colts. He then finished his NFL tenure with the Tennessee Titans in 2016. By the time his career ended, Johnson amassed two All-Pro and seven Pro Bowl honors. Thus, his outstanding efforts earned him a place in the Pro Football of Hall Fame as a part of the Class of 2024.

Andre Johnson may no longer play for the Texans, but his former team retains a promising future.

Texans look to ascend in 2024-25

Houston played their first preseason game of the 2024-25 season against the Chicago Bears on August 1 in the Hall of Fame Game. The Texans led early, but the Bears came back and won 21-17 after the game was suspended due to the inclement weather.

Star quarterback CJ Stroud did not play, but he brought supreme energy to the sidelines while supporting his team. The rising second-year QB has heightened expectations after an impressive rookie campaign.

Stroud threw for 4,108 passing yards and 13 touchdowns, which ranked him eighth and 13th among all league quarterbacks, respectively. Furthermore, he held a 57.5 QBR, which placed him 15th in the league. His efforts helped him secure the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year Award.

Stroud will be joined by a host of stout contributors, including offseason acquisitions Stefon Diggs and Joe Mixon. Houston's offense could make a significant improvement in 2024-25 with the pieces the team has assembled.

As the next era of Texans football begins, legends of the past are honored and will cheer on their beloved franchise. Will Houston get over the hump and win a championship in 2025?