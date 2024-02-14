Discover the electrifying collaboration between cricket maestro Rohit Sharma and football icon Lionel Messi in Adidas' latest ad campaign.

The latest Adidas ad campaign, ‘You Got This,’ has electrified sports fans worldwide with its captivating collaboration between Indian cricket maestro Rohit Sharma and football icon Lionel Messi. The unexpected pairing showcases the unique talents of these two sporting legends, juxtaposing Sharma's powerful strokeplay with Messi's finesse in a free-kick, exemplifying Adidas' commitment to celebrating athletic excellence across diverse disciplines.

Sharma's memorable moment from the 2023 ODI World Cup series encapsulates his dominance on the cricket field, resonating with fans who admire his unwavering determination and skill. Similarly, Messi's sublime free-kick goal for Inter Miami CF adds a touch of football magic to the ad, captivating audiences with his unparalleled talent and grace.

The ad not only celebrates the individual achievements of Sharma and Messi but also underscores the universal appeal of sports, transcending boundaries and bringing people together to admire athletic prowess. The inclusion of South African rugby captain Siya Kolisi further emphasizes Adidas' commitment to diversity and excellence across various sporting arenas, reinforcing the brand's ethos of unity through sport.

As anticipation builds for the release of this groundbreaking collaboration, fans are left eager to witness the synergy between these sporting icons and the creative storytelling brought to life by Adidas. Meanwhile, Sharma continues to lead the Indian cricket team in a fiercely contested Test series against England. At the same time, Messi prepares to face Newell’s Old Boys with Inter Miami CF, showcasing their ongoing commitment to achieving greatness in their respective sports.

Through the ‘You Got This' campaign, Adidas celebrates the extraordinary talent of Sharma and Messi and champions the spirit of athleticism and determination that unites athletes and fans worldwide. As the ad resonates with audiences across the globe, it serves as a testament to the enduring power of sport to inspire and unite people from all walks of life.

Watch Messi live. Every club, every match, including playoffs. Subscribe now to MLS Season Pass!