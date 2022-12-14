By Jesseyriche Cortez · 3 min read

Roller Champions just launched its new season, Neo Retro, which introduces new maps, superstars, and a new game mode.

The new Neo Retro season just launched for the free-to-play game which is available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC, either through the Epic Game Store or Steam. Players can also play this game on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S through their backward compatibility function. With that out of the way, let’s talk about what this new season brings.

For starters, there’s the new Roller Champions game mode. Normally, three players team up to play a round of Roller Champions against another group of three. That is no longer the case, as Neo Retro introduces Clone Clash, a new 1v1 game mode. As the name implies, your team consists of clones of your character, controlled by AI. However, that doesn’t mean that you will only be controlling your actual character. Instead, you will be controlling your entire team. You don’t just control the person holding the ball, either. You can control even those who aren’t holding it. This opens up the game to various possibilities and tactics. Do you just focus on scoring goals? Or will you control one of the off-ball teammates and take down your enemy?

Whichever tactic you choose, you can carry them out in the three new themed maps introduced in the new season. Each of these maps has different aesthetics, each unique and bright. Pixel City, for example, has bright decorations and pixelated trees, almost like an ’80s video game. Arcadia, on the other hand, resembles the neon lights-filled arcade places. The final map, Pinball Stadium, is, well, a giant pinball table. Players can experience these new maps as they become part of the game’s map rotation.

There is also a new Roller Pass, which contains 60 tiers for the player to unlock. This rewards various in-game cosmetics and items. Not only that but there are new Superstar outfits for the player to unlock, allowing them to change up their appearance in the game. There is now also a Career Page, which players can use to check out their rank on the regional leaderboard, as well as various other gameplay stats. You can even make a team with your friends, and track said team’s stats.

That’s all the information we have about the new Neo Retro season for Roller Champions, which is still going strong despite rumors that it will be cancelled after its third season, which is the current one. Ubisoft already put these rumors to rest in the past, so we will most likely see another season come out. When it does, you can be sure we will write about it.

For now, you can also check out our other gaming news articles.