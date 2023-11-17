Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. believes he could be even better next season after being unanimously named 2023 NL MVP

Thursday was a good day for Atlanta Braves fans.

First, it was announced that the Braves will host the 2025 MLB All-Star Game. Then superstar outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. was unanimously named NL MVP.

Now, Acuna says that 2024 might be even better, according to Bally Sports:

Ronald Acuña Jr. might be the only player on the planet who can break Ronald Acuña Jr.'s 2023 records. "I'm not saying what's going to happen next season. I'm not trying to predict anything. As long as I'm healthy, I feel like anything is possible." pic.twitter.com/H0bS5FxyMS — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) November 17, 2023

Says Acuna, “I'm not saying what's going to happen next season. I'm not trying to predict anything. As long as I'm healthy, I feel like anything is possible.”

That should have Braves fans hyped, because the superstar outfielder had a monster season. Acuna was the best player at the plate in baseball. The Braves' superstar ended his 2023 campaign with a .337 batting average, 41 home runs, 106 RBIs, and 73 stolen bases. Acuna's 2023 was the first 40/70 season in MLB history. It's notable that he batted leadoff for an Atlanta offense that proved to be a juggernaut in the regular season, which makes the 106 RBIs that much more impressive.

Acuna also excelled with his defense, displaying an especially powerful arm in right field that base runners were loath to challenge.

If Acuna is to make a jump next season for the Braves, it needs to be in the postseason. Atlanta has been easily eliminated by the Philadelphia Phillies each of the last two Octobers – series in which Acuna has looked human.

But if the best hitter in baseball believes that more is possible, the rest of the league better look out. Because there's still a feeling thatAcuna hasn't fully tapped into his potential now that he's fully recovered from the ACL tear that knocked him out of action in the Braves' 2021 World Series championship season. Acuna was a bit slow to recover his old form in 2022.

But now, as he says, anything is possible.