Rob Manfred announced on Thursday that the Atlanta Braves will host the 2025 MLB All-Star Game, per Jeff Passan of ESPN.

“As a model of success on and off the field, the Braves deserve to host the All-Star Game,” Manfred said in a statement, via Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta will provide fans a world-class experience in 2025.”

The Seattle Mariners hosted the 2023 game, while the Texas Rangers will host the event in 2024. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Phillies are expected to host the 2026 MLB All-Star Game.

Excitement for Braves' 2025 MLB All-Star Game in Atlanta

The Braves' stadium, Truist Park, is regarded as a tremendous place to watch a game. It opened in 2017 and fans will surely be excited to take in the All-Star festivities at the Braves' ballpark.

Joe Pompliano of The Joe Pomp Show explained on X (formerly Twitter) why Truist Park will be a great place for the game.

“That should be a great one — I’ve heard The Battery (the area around the stadium) is one of the best in sports and I’ve always wanted to check it out. It produced $50 million in additional revenue for the Braves last year alone,” Pompliano wrote.

The fact that the Braves are a good team, and should continue to perform well over the next few years, certainly does not hurt matters. There is already plenty of attention on the franchise as a result.

The 2025 MLB All-Star Game certainly projects to be a fantastic experience for baseball fans.