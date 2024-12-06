Rosalind Brewer, a proud Spelman alumna and former CEO of Walgreens Boots Alliance, has stepped into her role as Spelman College’s interim president with energy and enthusiasm. Having served in this position for over 30 days, Brewer has embarked on a listening tour to gather valuable insights from the community about shaping the institution's future.

In a heartfelt message to the Spelman community, Brewer expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to give back to her alma mater. “Spelman has given so much to me over the years, and having the opportunity to give back once again fills me with joy,” she shared. Highlighting the college’s resilience, she noted that Spelman remains financially sound despite challenges faced by higher education institutions nationwide.

Brewer’s interim presidency comes following the announcement that Dr. Helene Gayle, Spelman’s 11th president, will not return to the college. During her tenure, Gayle launched an ambitious strategic plan and a capital campaign aiming to raise the school’s endowment to over $1 billion. Under her leadership, Spelman maintained its remarkable 18-year streak as the No. 1 HBCU, according to U.S. News & World Report.

Brewer is no stranger to leadership. Building on her time as CEO, Brewer broke barriers in 2019 as the first Black woman elected to Amazon’s board of directors. She actively contributes as a non-executive director for Lockheed Martin and Molson Coors Brewing Company, leads as chair of Spelman’s Board of Trustees, and engages with the Carter Presidential Center and Westminster School.

Looking ahead, Brewer envisions a bright future for Spelman. She emphasized the importance of new curricula, updated infrastructure, and advanced technology in fostering academic and operational excellence. Exciting milestones include celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Spelman College Glee Club and the grand opening of the Mary Schmidt Campbell Center for Innovation and the Arts.

“There’s much more work to be done,” Brewer remarked, underscoring the value of community input in her decision-making process. Her commitment to collaboration and progress ensures that Spelman will continue to prosper and thrive.

As Spelman launches a national search for its next president, Brewer has agreed to remain in her interim role, leading with passion and purpose during this transformative chapter.