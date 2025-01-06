The Kansas City Royals have made some intriguing moves this winter. For instance, the Royals traded for Jonathan India in a deal with the Cincinnati Reds at the beginning of MLB Free Agency. As the winter progresses, moves become a bit more scarce. But teams can still agree to deals, as Kansas City has done with Michael Lorenzen.

The Royals and Lorenzen are in agreement on a one-year contract, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. This contract is worth a total of $7 million. Passan notes that this deal also includes a mutual option for a second year. This second year is worth a total of $12 million.

Lorenzen split the 2024 season with the Royals and the Texas Rangers. The veteran starter came over to Kansas City through trade on July 29th. With Kansas City, Lorenzen pitched to a 1.57 ERA, striking out 22 hitters while walking 12 in 28.2 innings.

Lorenzen played a major role in the Royals making the postseason in 2024. Kansas City achieved a winning record for the first time since they won the World Series in 2015. They advanced past the Baltimore Orioles in the Wild Card round before falling to the New York Yankees in the ALDS.

Lorenzen began a bit of a career resurgence with an AL Central rival of Kansas City, however. The veteran starter signed a one-year contract with the Detroit Tigers in 2023. His performance with Detroit made him one of the best rental arms on the trade market that season. He eventually went to the Philadelphia Phillies through trade.

Outside of a no-hitter in his first home start, Lorenzen struggled with the Phillies. They did not re-sign him after the 2023 campaign, allowing him to test free agency. Lorenzen remained on the open market until March. The California native signed a one-year contract with the Rangers before the 2024 season.

Michael Lorenzen returns to a team he found a ton of success with in 2024. Kansas City is looking to make a run at the AL Central title in 2025. Perhaps Lorenzen plays a vital role in getting Kansas City its first division title in 10 seasons.