The Kansas City Royals are going all-in. After a blistering start to their 2024 season, the team is now looking to make a deep push for the playoffs. Amid the heated race for the Wild Card spot, the Royals are bolstering their rotation. Bob Nightengale reports that Kansas City is trading for Texas Rangers starter Michael Lorenzen.

“The KC Royals acquire Texas Rangers starter Michael Lorenzen for LHP Walter Pennington”

Lorenzen will be a big addition for a Royals team that's looking to boost their starting rotation. The ex-Rangers ace has been struggling as of late, but if he can recover his form, it will do wonders.

