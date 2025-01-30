The Kansas City Royals have just made a much-needed move to improve their bullpen by signing two-time All-Star Carlos Estévez on Wednesday, per ESPN's Jeff Passan. Pending a physical, Estévez is closer to a two-year deal with a club option for 2027. The financial details of the deal haven't been revealed yet.

The 32-year-old right-hander is coming off the best season of his career, finishing 2024 with a 2.45 ERA, a 0.91 WHIP, and 26 saves in 31 chances in 54 innings. He split time between the Los Angeles Angels and Philadelphia Phillies.

In 2024, Estévez posted a career-best 5.7% walk rate with 50 strikeouts. However, underlying metrics like a 10.1% barrel rate and 42.3% hard-hit rate (both below league average) can be a reason for concern. His late-season struggles included a 5.06 ERA over his final six regular-season appearances with the Philadelphia Phillies, including Francisco Lindor's decisive NLDS grand slam.

This move addresses an important need for the Royals, who leaned on an inconsistent bullpen in 2024 despite making their first ALDS appearance since 2015. Midseason trade acquisition Lucas Erceg from the Oakland Athletics stepped up as closer in the final stretch, even with limited experience in the role. Bringing in Estévez adds a proven closer to support Erceg.

One of Estévez's biggest strengths is his durability. He hasn't been on the injured list since 2022 and has avoided major elbow and shoulder issues since 2018, which is rare for modern relievers. The Royals plan to install Estévez as their primary closer, sliding Erceg into an eighth-inning setup role alongside Hunter Harvey. The bullpen also features left-hander Angel Zerpa and right-handers John Schreiber and Chris Stratton.

Estévez's peak came in 2023 with 31 saves and 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings, powered by a 97.6 mph fastball. Although his strikeouts dipped to 8.2 per nine innings in 2024, he issued only eight unintentional walks. The signing strengthens Kansas City's postseason ambitions after their 86-76 2024 campaign was their first playoff berth since 2015.