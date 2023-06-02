The Kansas City Royals placed relief pitcher Amir Garrett on the 15-day injured list with left elbow valgus extension overload, according to Anne Rogers. The injury is also commonly known as pitcher’s elbow.

Garrett last appeared in a game on May 29 when he pitched a scoreless inning against the St. Louis Cardinals. Garrett is one of Kansas City's best arms in 2023. He has a 3.00 ERA, the best among Royals relievers with at least 20 innings pitched this season. He allowed one earned run in his last eight appearances.

Garrett is currently in his second season with the Royals. He appeared in 60 games for Kansas City last year, sporting a 4.96 ERA. He has a career 4.95 ERA and 8 saves in 318 appearances.

Garrett is perhaps best known in the baseball world for being the instigator of an all-out brawl in 2019 between the Cincinnati Reds and the Pittsburgh Pirates when he was pitching for the Reds.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Royals are 17-39 and have the second-worst record in baseball. Despite Garrett's solid season to this point, Kansas City has the third-worst bullpen ERA in the league at 4.70, ahead of only the Oakland Athletics and Chicago White Sox.

It remains to be seen whether Amir Garrett will be able to return to the Royals bullpen after 15 days. Elbow injuries can be very tricky, especially ones that can be recurring like the one Garrett is dealing with.

The Royals will have to make do with arguably their best reliever for at least two weeks. It looks like it will be another long summer in Kansas City.