Kansas City Royals pitcher Ryan Yarbrough was placed on the 15-day injured list on Monday after he was struck in the head with a comebacker in his start on Sunday.

The sixth-year pro was two outs away from his first quality start of the season when Ryan Noda’s line drive hit Yarbrough at 106.2 mph. He was immediately removed from the game but was able to walk off the field on his own power.

He exited with the lead and the Royals never lost it, giving Yarbrough his first win of the season. In 10 games, three of them as a starter, Yarbrough has a 6.15 ERA in 26.1 innings. He allowed one run in two of his starts, showing the Royals that they could have another reliable arm in the rotation when he returns.

Currently in his first season with the Royals, Yarbrough has been a swing pitcher for much of his career, making starts while also appearing out of the bullpen. He has 62 starts in 137 appearances with a career ERA of 4.41.

Yarbrough spent the first five seasons of his MLB career with the Tampa Bay Rays. After a solid rookie season in 2018 which saw him finish fifth in AL Rookie of the Year Award voting, Yarbrough has struggled to replicate that success. He was a solid innings eater for the Rays though and had a winning record with Tampa Bay.

The Royals aren’t contenders this season as they’ve won just nine of their first 35 games. The loss of a capable veteran arm in Ryan Yarbrough will only further derail things in Kansas City.