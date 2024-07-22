The Arizona Diamondbacks continue their road trip as they take on the Kansas City Royals Monday night. Check out our MLB odds series as we hand out a Diamondbacks-Royals prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Diamondbacks-Royals Projected Starters

Yilber Diaz vs. Cole Ragans

Yilber Diaz (1-0) with a 1.50 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, 12 innings pitched, 7K/3BB, .195 oBA

Last Start: vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Win, 6 innings, 4 hits, 1 run, 2 walks, 2 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: N/A

Cole Ragans (6-6) with a 3.16 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 116.2 innings pitched, 141K/38BB, .219 oBA

Last Start: at Boston Red Sox: Win, 7 innings, 4 hits, 1 run, 1 walk, 7 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 11 starts, 3.49 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 59.1 innings pitched, 81K/21BB, .224 oBA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Diamondbacks-Royals Odds

Arizona Diamondbacks: +1.5 (-156)

Moneyline: +132

Kansas City Royals: -1.5 (+130)

Moneyline: -156

Over: 8.5 (-108)

Under: 8.5 (-112)

How to Watch Diamondbacks vs. Royals

Time: 8:10 PM ET/5:10 PM PT

TV: MLB TV, Bally Sports Kansas City

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Diamondbacks Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Diamondbacks have been hitting the ball better lately. Since the beginning of July, the Diamondbacks are batting over .270 with an OPS over .800. Arizona has also been able to hit over three extra base hits per game. Arizona needs to continue their offensive output if they want to win this game. As long as the Diamondbacks keep hitting, they will win this game.

Yilber Diaz has had two very good starts to begin his MLB career. He has thrown six innings in both of them, and he has shut down both teams he has faced. He is not much of a strikeout pitcher, but he will induce weak contact and keep hitters guessing. The Royals are hitting the ball well, so he has a tough matchup. However, with how he is throwing the ball, it would not be surprising to see Diaz have another shutdown performance.

Why The Royals Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Royals are another team that has hit the ball well in the month of July. They are batting over .260, and they have scored almost five runs per game. Bobby Witt Jr, in particular, has been hitting the cover off the ball. He is batting well over .400, and his slugging numbers are excellent, as well. The Royals have other players that are hot this month, but Witt has led the charge. If Witt and the team keep up with their offensive play, the Royals are going to win this game.

Cole Ragans has been one of the best pitchers in the MLB. He gets a little bit unlucky, which is why he is only 6-6, but Ragans is still very good. In two starts this month, Ragans has allowed just three runs in 14 innings. Both starts have gone seven innings. Ragans needs to get himself extended in this game, as well. If Ragans can go deep into this game, and continue his dominance performances, the Royals will win.

Final Diamondbacks-Royals Prediction & Pick

This should be a good game, and a good series. Both teams are hitting the ball well, and both teams are playing well in the month of July. For this game, I am going to go with the pitcher I trust more. That will be Cole Ragans. I will take the Royals to win this game.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Diamondbacks-Royals Prediction & Pick: Royals ML (-156)