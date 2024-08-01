All sports records will eventually be replicated or broken. On Wednesday, shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. of the Kansas City Royals proved this idea correct during their 10-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday. After another multi-hit game, Bobby Witt Jr. became the first player since Lou Gehrig to notch over 40 hits and a batting average over .450 in a single month. The baseball icon was the last player to post such numbers, logging 55 hits with a .495 batting average in June 1930.

Bobby Witt Jr. makes MLB history

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), OptaStats revealed that Witt Jr. had 44 hits and a .489 batting average in July. The 24-year-old shortstop capped off his historic month with a 2-for-3 showing, which included two runs and two walks, to help the Royals complete a series sweep of the White Sox. Witt Jr. played 23 games in July, and he had multiple hits in 13 of these games. Moreover, his eight doubles, one triple, and seven home runs helped bring his batting average up. He also had 22 RBIs and scored 24 runs.

This season, Witt Jr. sits at the top spot in the MLB for batting average and hits. His exceptional play has helped push the Royals into second place for the second American League Wild Card, tied with the Minnesota Twins, with only two months left for the 2024 season.

Likewise, the league has not overlooked Witt Jr.'s terrific showing. Last Monday, the league named him as the American League Player of the Week, which came off the heels of Witt Jr.'s second-place finish at the Home Run Derby.

It was his second time winning Player of the Week honors, which he received for his nearly flawless performance in the Royals' three-game sweep of Chicago in the previous weekend.

What's next for the Royals

The Royals will need more from Witt Jr. and other players like Freddy Fermin and Lucas Erceg if they want to keep playing into October. Currently, the Royals have a 60-49 record and are trying to break the tie with the Twins in the American League Central standings and for the Wild Card spot. Completing another sweep of the White Sox is a good start, and they will need all hands on deck if they want to win the World Series for the first time since 2015.

Asked about their playoff chances, Fermin said, “The season's in the second half, so we've got to do our job. Keep winning.”