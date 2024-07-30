Michael Wacha will take the mound for the Royals in the second game of their series with the White Sox on Tuesday night. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Royals-White Sox prediction and pick.

Royals-Mets Projected Starters

Michael Wacha vs. Jonathan Cannon

Michael Wacha (7-6) with a 3.65 ERA and a 1.22 WHIP

Last Start: Michael Wacha did not factor into the decision in a loss to the Diamondbacks on Wednesday, allowing three hits on six hits and one walk over 4.2 innings while striking out one.

2024 Road Splits: Michael Wacha hasn’t been as lucky on the road where he is 3-5 with a 4.09 ERA and 1.18 WHIP.

Jonathan Cannon (1-5) with a 4.43 ERA and a 1.48 WHIP

Last Start: Jonathan Cannon took the loss Thursday against the Rangers, allowing two runs on eight hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out one.

2024 Home Splits: Jonathan Cannon has solid numbers at home with a 1-1 record, 3.24 ERA, and a 1.14 WHIP.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Royals-White Sox Odds

Kansas City Royals: -1.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -180

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +152

Over: 8.5 (-122)

Under: 8.5 (+100)

How to Watch Royals vs. White Sox

Time: 8:10 PM ET/5:10 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports Chicago, MLB Extra Innings

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Royals Will Cover The Spread/Win

As the Kansas City Royals prepare to face the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night, the pitching matchup between Michael Wacha and Jonathan Cannon will be crucial. The Royals are poised to secure a victory on the road.

Michael Wacha has been a standout performer for the Royals this season. With a 7-6 record and a 3.65 ERA, Wacha has consistently delivered strong outings. His recent performance against the White Sox was particularly impressive, pitching seven scoreless innings while allowing just four hits and striking out seven batters. Wacha’s ability to control the game and limit baserunners will be key against a struggling White Sox lineup.

On the other side, Jonathan Cannon has had a rocky start to his MLB career. With a 1-3 record and a 4.41 ERA, Cannon has struggled to find consistency on the mound. His inexperience could be a significant disadvantage against a Royals lineup that has been performing well recently. The Royals’ hitters will look to exploit Cannon’s weaknesses and put early pressure on him.

The Royals’ offense has been firing on all cylinders, led by Bobby Witt Jr., who has been on a tear since late June. Witt has hit safely in 17 of his last 19 games, batting .403 with 12 extra-base hits. His ability to drive in runs and set the tone early will be crucial for the Royals. Additionally, Michael Massey’s timely hitting, as evidenced by his two-run single in a recent game, adds depth to the Royals’ lineup.

The Royals have won five of their last seven games, including a convincing 7-1 victory over the White Sox in which Wacha played a pivotal role. This momentum, combined with their recent success against Chicago, provides a psychological edge for Kansas City as they head into Tuesday’s game.

The combination of Michael Wacha’s dominant pitching, Jonathan Cannon’s inexperience, and the Royals’ offensive firepower makes Kansas City the favorite to win on Tuesday night. Expect Wacha to lead the way as the Royals aim to secure a crucial road victory against the White Sox.

Why The White Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

As the Chicago White Sox prepare to host the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night, the pitching matchup between Jonathan Cannon and Michael Wacha will be a critical factor.

Jonathan Cannon, despite his 1-3 record and 4.41 ERA, has shown flashes of potential. His recent outings have been marked by improved control and the ability to induce ground balls, which will be crucial against a Royals lineup that has been hitting well. Pitching at Guaranteed Rate Field, Cannon will look to capitalize on his familiarity with the home mound to deliver a strong performance.

The White Sox have historically performed better at home, and this season is no exception. Playing at Guaranteed Rate Field provides a significant boost, as the team is more comfortable and supported by a passionate fan base. This homefield advantage could be the edge the White Sox need to overcome the Royals.

The White Sox have several emerging talents in their lineup, including Andrew Vaughn and Luis Robert. Vaughn has been a consistent offensive force, and Robert’s recent power surge adds depth to the lineup. Their ability to generate runs and provide support for Cannon will be crucial.

In conclusion, the combination of Jonathan Cannon’s potential, the White Sox’s home field advantage, and the Royals’ road struggles makes Chicago the favorite to win on Tuesday night. Expect Cannon to rise to the occasion as the White Sox aim to secure a crucial victory against the Royals.

Final Royals-White Sox Prediction & Pick

Michael Wacha and the Royals have the edge in this contest. Wacha’s recent form has been impressive, including a dominant seven-inning scoreless outing against the White Sox. His 3.65 ERA and 7-6 record demonstrate consistency and effectiveness. In contrast, Jonathan Cannon (1-3, 4.41 ERA) has struggled to find his footing in the majors. The Royals’ offense, led by Bobby Witt Jr.’s hot streak (.403 since June 24), provides strong support for Wacha. Given the White Sox’s recent five-game losing streak and the Royals’ momentum, I predict Kansas City will secure a road victory, with Wacha outdueling Cannon in a solid performance.

Final Royals-White Sox Prediction & Pick: Kansas City Royals ML (-180), Over 8.5 (-122)